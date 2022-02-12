Realme 9 Pro Plus with a colour shift design looks unique

Audio player loading…

Realme 9 series consisting of Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro Plus is going to launch in the Indian market on February 16.

Just ahead of the launch, the colour-changing design of the Pro Plus variant has been flaunted by a Realme employee on Twitter. It can be clearly seen that the device changes its colour from blue to red on coming in contact with the sunlight.

In the report published by GSMArena, it has been mentioned that only the rear panel of the device has colour-changing abilities, and the camera module of the device remains the same. Other details that can be fetched from the live images are that the smartphone will get a 3.5mm headphone jack, microphone, speaker, and a USB-C type port at the bottom.

Loving the #LightShiftDesign of #realme9Pro+#CaptureTheLightLaunching at 1:30PM, 16 Feb pic.twitter.com/IyKWxCKVu2February 11, 2022 See more

Realme 9 Pro Plus vs Vivo V23 Pro

Realme 9 Pro Plus is not going to be the first smartphone to feature a colour changing back panel, as we already saw this a few months ago in the Vivo V23 Pro. The pro variant by Vivo goes from Sunshine Gold to Blue when exposed to sunlight. The colour shift of the device looks pretty decent.

However, the case is quite different for Realme 9 Pro Plus. As we can figure out from the live images shared online, the shiny red colour shift is not that appealing and sharp. Moreover, that is not going to be the only reason people would buy a smartphone as it has nothing to do with the performance of the device.

Realme 9 Pro Plus rumored specifications

Realme 9 Pro Plus may pack a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display paired with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone could run on the MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor and may be based on the Android 11 operating system. It can have two RAM variants, including 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB onboard storage.

Realme 9 Pro Plus could sport a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. At the front, the device may rock a 16MP camera for the sake of selfies and video calls. The smartphone might draw power from a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Other major highlights of the device are an in-display fingerprint scanner and a heart rate sensor.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram