Realme 9 Pro Plus camera specs leaked - suggests a fancy setup

Realme broke with tradition in 2021 by not launching two of their numbered series in a single year. The Realme 8 series went official in March and presence of the next series was up on their website in June. However, the Chinese company postponed the launch of its Realme 9 series to 2022 for a variety of reasons including the global chipset shortage.

Once the company decided to push the launch to the New Year, we have seen quite a few reveals and leaks giving bits of information about the four models that Realme is reportedly launching as part of the upcoming series. The latest reveal relates to the Realme 9i with unofficial renders indicating a lookalike of the Realme GT Neo 2.

Thereafter, we also reported the spotting of the Realme 9 Pro Plus on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listings with the model number RMX3392, giving rise to fresh speculation that this could be the model arriving first in India. The other models in the series are the Realme 9, Realme 9i, and the Realme 9 Pro.

Realme 9 Pro Plus could Shoot at sight

(Image credit: ThePixel)

Which now brings us to the Realme 9 Pro Plus variant which proves that Realme too has joined the bandwagon of launching a fancy smartphone that sits beyond its top-end model of the series. Camera details revealed on the Camera FV5 indicates that this could be the case.

According to details available on the Camera FV5 website, the Realme 9 Pro Plus will come with a 12.6MP rear shooter with an aperture of f/1.8, a 72.4 horizontal degree field and a 57.6 degree vertical view field. The main rear shooter provides electronic image stabilization (EIS) as well as manual focus. The sensor's ISO range is between 100 to 6,400 and the exposure range of 1-10,000 to 32 seconds.

The selfie camera offers a 4MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.5 and a 67-degree horizontal field view and 52.9-degree vertical field. The front camera too boasts of EIS and an ISO range of 100-to-6400.

For now, there are no additional details around the device. However, given that the company is pitching Realme 9 Pro Plus as its top-end offering, we do believe that its specifications could match the Redmi Note 11 Plus or even the Poco X3 Pro.

This being the case, it is safe to expect the Realme 9 Pro Plus to arrive with latest chipsets from the Snapdragon 8 series. We can also speculate that it would carry an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate besides offering 5,000mAh batteries with at least a 65W fast-charging option.

Of course, we need to wait and watch for a few more weeks as some reports also indicated that Realme would actually have two launches, the first one exclusively for the Realme 9i and the rest coming later.

