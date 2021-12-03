Realme Watch T1 gets listed on BIS - India launch expected soon

In addition to the reports of the imminent launch of Realme GT 2 Pro , we are now hearing that the brand could soon roll out a new smartwatch in India. The Realme T1 has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with early leaks suggesting a round AMOLED display and 110 sports modes.

The BIS listing of the Realme products carrying RMW2103 is expected to be the Realme Watch T1. Previously, popular tipster Mukul Sharma had tweeted the model number of the smartwatch in China (RMW2102). Considering the above details, it can be safely assumed that Realme is prepping an Indian variant of the Realme T1.

Realme Watch RMW2103 receives the Indian BIS certification. For reference, Realme Watch T1 has model number RMW2102.#Realme #RealmeWatchT1 pic.twitter.com/ODXrAoCTXfDecember 2, 2021 See more

Realme Watch T1 pricing and availability

Realme Watch T1 was rolled out in China on October 19, 2021. The smartwatch is available in the country at a price of CNY 699 that roughly converts to Rs 8,200. The smartwatch is available in three different color options, including Olive Green, Mint and Black. Chances are that the Indian variant of the smartwatch will be available in a similar price range offering the mentioned color options.

Realme Watch T1 Specifications

Realme Watch T1 packs a 1.3-inch round AMOLED display with 325ppi of pixel density and 416x416 pixel resolution. The display has a 50Hz refresh rate, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and has a stainless steel frame. The device will have more than 50 watch faces to choose from. It also sports SpO2 and sleep-analysis monitors. Sensors in the watch include a geomagnetic sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope and ambient light sensor.

The wearable has 4G internal storage that allows you to keep your favorite tracks offline on the device. It has 110 sports modes, including hiking, badminton, walking, swimming, etc. The smartwatch is 5ATM or 50 metres waterproof.

Realme Watch T1 draws power from a 228mAh battery that is said to offer a seven day battery life once charged completely. Connectivity options offered in the watch include NFC, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS/A-GPS/GLONASS/Galileo. The device also supports Bluetooth calling.