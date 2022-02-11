Realme seems to be working on a mini tablet as well

Audio player loading…

Realme seems to be working on a slightly smaller tablet than the one it launched last year. The new tablet might be launched with a Realme Pad Mini moniker and has been spotted going through certifications and benchmarking sites.

A report by MySmartPrice suggests that this tablet could come with a smaller display, UniSoC chipset, 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The report hints that the tablet might be heading for an India launch soon.

The tablet might carry a model number RMP1205 and a quick look at its specifications suggests that the tablet could be priced affordably. In a previous Geekbench listing, the same tablet was spotted running Android 11 and had 3GB of RAM to support an Octa-core UniSoC chipset.

While these are early days, however, it could be tricky if the tablet ends up shipping with Android 11 instead of Android 12L. The latter is Google’s dedicated operating system for large-screened devices like tablets and foldable.

It is also worth noting that Realme’s first tablet, Realme Pad, also wasn’t expected to get any software update. The company in a now-deleted post on its community page said that the company did have plans to offer any further software updates. It was only after the backlash from users, Realme later announced that the tablet will indeed get Android 12 , however, there is no clarification about further updates.

Not the only Realme Pad in the works

While Realme is the first brand under the BBK Technology umbrella to have introduced a tablet in the market, companies like Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, and iQoo are also at different stages of launching their own tablets in the market.

In fact, it was reported that Realme is already working on another tablet with a code name RMP2106. Even this tablet is rumoured to be equipped with a UniSoC chipset and runs on Android 11. This tablet was spotted on the BIS website and is expected to launch in India soon.

As of now, the company hasn’t shared any plans of launching either of these tablets, but we expect this to change soon. Till the time that happens, we cannot do anything else apart from waiting for the announcement.

