Oppo Pad appears on Geekbench - here are some key specifications

Live images of the Oppo Pad surfaced online recently. With the device appearing on Geekbench, we now have more information about key specifications as well.

The device bearing model number OPD2101 appeared on Geekbench listings after first appearing on the 3C listings in China. The first images appeared in November and we got more in December that revealed a timeline for an India launch.

The Geekbench listing, spotted by 91Mobiles earlier today, indicated that the Oppo Pad scored 4852 points in the single-core tests and 12,259 points in the multi-core tests.

Oppo Pad expected price and specifications

The Geekbench listing reveals that the device gets an octa-core Qualcomm processor with a clock speed of 3.19GHz frequency. The codename of the processor mentioned on the listing was Kona that refers to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset.

Oppo Pad may get an LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The pad could run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and might be based on the Android 11 operating system. As per the Geekbench listing, the tablet will have a 6GB RAM variant with an unknown internal storage capacity. Speculations are that the device can get multiple RAM and storage variants.

Oppo seems to focus more on other aspects of the Oppo Pad as compared to the camera system. The device might get a 13MP snapper at the back panel and an 8MP snapper at the front for video calls and selfies. Previous rumors suggested that the Oppo Pad will be priced around RMB 2,000 in China that roughly converts to Rs 23,250.

It can be assumed that the tablet will be launched under the price bracket of Rs 25,000. There has been no confirmation regarding the launch date of the device until now. However, expectations are that Oppo Pad will be rolled out in the first half of 2022.

