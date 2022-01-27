Realme Pad will get Android 12 later this year

Audio player loading…

Smartphone maker Realme has announced that its tablet - Realme Pad will indeed get an Android 12 update later this year. The company clarified that the tablet is slated to receive an Android 12 update by Q3 2022 and will also get security updates for the next 3 years.

In a statement the company said that the update will bring features like enhanced lockscreen and notification UI, scrolling screenshots, dedicated one-handed mode and improved widgets.

To recall, Android tablets have risen from ashes like a phoenix after being sidelined even by Google. The credit for this goes to the ongoing pandemic. With the forced change in the lifestyle, the need for large-screen portable devices for content consumption, remote work and e-learning was felt, giving brands the required impetus to offer a second lease of life to tablets.

Even Google’s new operating system Android 12L is on its way and is designed for large-screened devices like tablets and foldable phones. A preview of this operating system is available as a developer preview and the formal announcement is expected to happen in the second quarter of 2022.

Realme Pad – a quick look at the specifications

The Realme Pad was announced in September 2021 in India and is the first-ever tablet from the house of BBK electronics. Other brands like Oppo, OnePlus, Vivo and iQoo are expected to launch their tablets soon to the market.

The Realme Pad is an extremely thin tablet with a 10.4-inch LCD display with WUXGA or 2000*1200 resolution. It is powered by a 7,000 mAh battery pack and comes with an 18W charging support – which is very slow considering the large battery pack and is nowhere near to what Realme is known to offer on its smartphones.

It is powered by an Helio G82 SoC from MediaTek and is definitely not the most powerful SoC in the budget segment. The chipset is normally seen in the affordable range of Android phones. The tablet is available in a couple of storage and memory variants with - 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Both the front and back cameras on the tablet are 8MP each.

Best upcoming phones: : Specs, launch date, and price

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram