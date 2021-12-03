Android 12L developer preview is available now

Long back when Android Tablets were a thing, Google introduced a dedicated operating system, Android Honeycomb, for these large-screened devices. Since it was a half-baked attempt and as in most such cases, it failed to live up to the expectations, and with tablets going of fashion, the idea of such an OS was done and dusted.

However, with the advent of foldable phones and the revival of tablets, Google has decided that it is time to put in a conscious effort and thus came about Android 12L.

Back in October, Google made the Android 12L OS available to download and test but was limited to emulators; however, now you can even try it on an actual piece of hardware it is intended to run on – Lenovo Tab P12 Pro.

Best tablet 2021: the top tablets you can buy right now

Best foldable phones 2021: the top folding smartphones right now

👀 The 12L developer preview on Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is here! Try it out and get the details. → https://t.co/Pz12UBDevS pic.twitter.com/LvI1HoCzNqDecember 1, 2021 See more

That said, the tablet itself is available in limited markets right now. However, once a public beta is rolled out, which may happen soon, users will be able to try the new operating system on Pixel devices and this Lenovo tab.

What does Android 12L bring to the table?

(Image credit: Google)

Google says that the new operating system is optimized for large-screened devices. The shiny new and refined user interface makes it easy for users to access quick toggles, notifications, settings, etc.

The Android 12L uses the large screen real estate by offering a two-column layout that helps users tweak a setting or interact with the device while using some other app or reply to the chats on the go.

(Image credit: Google)

It also brings refined animations to make app transitions smoother, and even the screen lock or pattern lock has been moved to a side, making single-hand operations easy and possible.

That said, apart from optimizations, we do not expect that the Android 12L will bring any exclusive features as of now. Google’s primary focus has been on making multi-tasking smoother and an enjoyable experience. Hence, for an average user, there is no need to install the developer preview as of now. At this point, we can only consider a step in the right direction. We can just hope that Google will make the operating system relevant and seamless to take on its counterpart – iPadOS.

Upcoming smartphones in India - Check out what's up for grabs in December

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!