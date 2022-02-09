OnePlus Pad might ship with tablet-specific OS from Google

Audio player loading…

That OnePlus might be working on a tablet, dubbed as OnePlus Pad, is no secret. While the company hasn’t yet revealed anything officially about the upcoming tablet, numerous reports suggest that the device is expected to launch soon.

According to the latest report by 91Mobiles, OnePlus might launch the OnePlus Pad in the first half of this year and it is expected to ship with the Android 12L operating system out of the box.

To be fair, the OnePlus Pad or any other tablet that launches this year without Android 12L should be a surprise. This operating system is custom created for large-screened devices like foldable phones and tablets.

To recall, OnePlus is not the only brand under BBK Electronics that is looking to introduce a tablet. Realme has already launched the Realme Pad while tablets from both Oppo and Vivo are also expected to be announced soon.

Since OnePlus and Oppo are working in sync now and both the brands have merged their R&D as well, the possibility of OnePlus rebranding Oppo’s tablet as its own for the international markets cannot be ruled out.

OnePlus Pad – What we already know

Like we’ve mentioned above, the OnePlus Pad has been regularly making its presence felt for the last year or so. Last we heard is that the tablet could be launched in India soon – one of the most important markets for OnePlus outside China. It was said that the OnePlus Pad might launch along with the OnePlus 10 lineup which is slated to launch around May or June.

The tablet is expected to sport flagship specifications and could come with 5G connectivity thanks to the Snapdragon 870 SoC. In terms of memory and storage, we can expect up to 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The leaks claim that the tablet has a 120Hz refresh rate display, but we aren’t really sure if the panel used for this table is an LCD panel or an AMOLED one.

Besides, we do expect that the tablet to have minimal bezels or at least uniform bezels at the front, sport a neat and minimal design, stereo speakers, fast charging and buttery smooth performance.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus deals Reduced Price ₹84,990 ₹78,485 View

We have curated a list of Best budget smartphones in India for 2021 (10-20k)

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!