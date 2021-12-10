OnePlus Pad set for an India launch - here's what we know

After years of selling top-notch Android smartphones to a discerning audience in India, OnePlus now has a tablet coming up. Though reports of the OnePlus Pad had hit the headlines in July itself, we now hear that the tablet could be arriving in India sometime in the first half of 2022.

A well-known tipster indicates that OnePlus could launch its tablet next year once it is done with the launch of its OnePlus 10 flagship series. Tipster Mukul Sharma has told 91mobiles exclusively that more than one model of the OnePlus Tab could launch in China. But, he was sure that at least variant will arrive on Indian shores.

The first we heard of the OnePlus Pad was from MySmartPrice which spotted the new listing for a OnePlus Pad on the European Union Intellectual Property Office. It didn't reveal anything beyond the fact that the trademark was for the name and not for a particular device, suggesting that OnePlus was indeed working on a slate.

The tipster also claimed that the tablet was unlikely to debut in India alongside the upcoming OnePlus 10 series. This could mean that the OnePlus Pad could arrive in time for the second half festive season that witnesses high sales volumes of gadgets and accessories in India.

In recent times, Chinese smartphone makers appear to be making a beeline for the nascent tablet markets. Oppo, which is a sister brand of OnePlus, is already on the move. Early specs of the Oppo Pad suggest that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset under its hood, which means takes on the likes of the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5.

The Oppo Pad is said to offers 6GB of RAM tied to 256GB of built-in storage and runs on ColorOS 12 residing atop Android 12. As for the other specs, the leaks are silent. The leaks claim that the tablet has a 120Hz refresh rate display, but doesn't mention whether it features an LCD panel or an AMOLED one.

We also know that Vivo, yet another brand under the same parent company, is also planning to introduce a tablet in the market. In fact, around the time reports of the OnePlus Pad first surfaced, we had reported quoting a Chinese publication ITHome via Tencent that the Vivo Pad could arrive in Q4 of 2021. Since this deadline is not valid anymore, it may be safe to say that this tablet too would arrive in 2022.

In the past, we have known Oppo and OnePlus share design and specifications of their devices in the smartphone segment. We won't be surprised if there is a repeat of this trend in their tablets too.

All this while, their rival Chinese brand Realme already launched the first of its tablets in the form of the Realme Pad and is now reportedly coming up with a new budget model of the tablet. The new model appeared on the Geekbench website with the number RMP2105. The listing revealed key specifications and we presume the device will be called the Realme Pad 2.

