Realme C35 tipped to roll out with FHD+ display, UNISOC T616 chipset, and more

Realme is reportedly prepping up for the launch of the Realme C35 smartphone in Thailand. The scheduled date for the launch of the device is February 10, and it is going to be the successor of Realme C25. As revealed in the teaser of the device, it will sport a flat frame along with a triple rear camera setup.

The back camera setup of the smartphone will include a 50MP primary camera along with two other shooters for delivering high quality photographs. Realme has already said that the design of the upcoming offering will have the most premium layout as compared to other entry-level C-series.

Realme C35 rumored specifications

Realme C35, being a budget smartphone, might get an FHD+ display along with a waterdrop notch for the placement of the front camera. The smartphone could also have a basic 60Hz refresh rate. It will house a UNISOC T616 processor. For security purposes, the device will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and 3.5mm audio jack.

As for the color options, speculations are that the device will be available in two color options - Green and Black colors. The smartphone will draw power from a 5000mAh battery which can go on for a day. Until now, only a limited amount of information is available regarding smartphone. Expectations are that we will see more details about the smartphone as soon the launch approaches.

What have we already seen?

Talking about the predecessor of Realme C35, we have already seen a 6.5-inch HD+ display, and it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset. The smartphone has 4GB RAM paired with 64GB internal storage. There is nothing exceptional related to Realme C25's camera, which is quite justified considering it is an entry-level smartphone.

Now, if expectations are that Realme C35 would be an upgraded version of the C25. We can already spot a downgrade in terms of battery and processor, as C25 offers a 6000mAh battery. However, nothing can be said with complete security as specifications of the device can be tweaked at the time of launch.

