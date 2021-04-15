Realme C25 goes on sale: price, specs, and availability

Realme C25 sale will start in India today after the Realme C21 and Realme C20 affordable phones went on sale earlier this week. The Realme C25 is the premium one of the trio in the new C series smartphones that was unveiled in India last week.

The Realme C25 comes with a big battery and also supports fast charging. Other notable features include TÜV Rheinland reliability certification, Realme UI 2.0, and new geometric art design.

The base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 9,999 and the 4+128GB is priced at Rs 10,999. The phone will be available to purchase via Flipkart and is available in Watery Blue and Watery Grey colourways.

Realme C25 specs

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme C25 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with an 88.7% screen to body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio, 480 nits peak brightness, and TÜV Rheinland reliability certification. Under the hood, the Realme C25 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 gaming-centric budget chipset.

The device comes in two configurations - the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and the second variant with 4GB of RAM 128GB of internal storage. The device also comes with a dedicated micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

In terms of optics, the Realme C25 sports a 13MP primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP black and white lens — both with f/2.4 aperture. Selfies are handled by an 8MP shooter. The Realme C25 draws power from the massive 6,000mAh battery which supports 18W quick charge via Type-C port. In terms of software, the Realme C25 is the only phone in the series to run on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Other features of the device include a 3.5mm headphone jack, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and super power-saving mode. Lastly, the device measures 9.6mm thick and weighs 209-grams.

