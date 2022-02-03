Realme 9 Pro to have a color changing rear panel - Here’s what we know

Audio player loading…

Realme 9 series is all set to make its debut in India on February 16. The series will consist of two smartphones, Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro Plus. In a recent development, Realme has teased the color variants of the device. As per the teaser, the smartphone will be available in two different colors - Glittery Red and Sunrise Blue.

Realme has also shared a tweet that features a video boasting the color options of Realme 9 Pro. As per the video, the device will have a color-shifting rear panel, similar to what we have already seen in Vivo V23 Pro. Moreover, the colors of Realme don't seem that appealing as compared to what Vivo had to offer.

The Light Shift Design of the #realme9ProSeries is inspired by the transition of the sky from dusk to dawn. A seamless shift from blue to red!Drop a💙in the replies if you love it!#CaptureTheLight pic.twitter.com/XnBsgfMbmiFebruary 2, 2022 See more

Apart from that, the design of the smartphone suggests that the camera module will be situated at the top left corner of the smartphone, and it will have a triple rear camera setup. Additionally, the camera island will not change its color and will remain the same.

Realme 9 Pro expected specifications

Realme 9 Pro may likely get a 6.59-inch AMOLED display coupled with a high refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The device could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor paired with Adreno 619 graphics processing unit.

Furthermore, the device might feature a triple rear camera setup that will consist of a 64MP primary shooter. Other two cameras could be an ultra wide-angle sensor and a macro sensor.

Realme 9 Pro can get the Realme UI 3.0 skin based on the Android 12 operating system. The smartphone might draw power from a 4500mAh battery that may support 33W fast charging.

Until now, only a limited amount of information regarding the device is available online. It seems like the readers have to wait for a while to know about the refresh rate, front camera, rear camera setup, and other details related to the smartphone.

