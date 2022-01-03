Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro Plus global launch tipped for February

Audio player loading…

Reports around the Realme 9 started in March of 2021 and we saw official listings on the company website in July. From then till now, a spate of leaks and rumors around the handsets have kept us busy. However, now there seems to be proof of a possible launch of the Realme 8 successor line-up in February.

Of course, over the past month, we had reports around the Realme 9i with unofficial renders suggesting a Realme GT Neo 2 doppelgänger. There are reports of this mid-tier smartphone arriving in January itself. Now, leaker Mukul Sharma suggests that the Realme 9 Pro and the Realme 9 Pro Plus could arrive in February.

Sharma, who tweets under the name StuffListings, apparently spotted the handsets bearing model numbers RMX3472 and RMX3393 had received a go-ahead from the European Conformity body. Readers would recall that Realme had confirmed these two models in September, but kept enduring delays, ostensibly a result of the global chipset shortage.

The leaks were reported by 91Mobiles as part of an exclusive collaboration. said the two devices with the above mentioned model numbers could hit the shelves by February 2022 in Europe. Both are 5G-enabled devices though these have not yet been official confirmed. The report says the devices could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipsets.

Coming to a possible India launch, we already know that the brand has confirmed its arrival on our shores soon. Now that the global launch is slated to happen sometime in February, we can expect the handsets to arrive around the same time. There was even some speculation that the handsets may launch in India first, given that the Realme 9 Pro Plus was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listings.

When we discuss the Realme 9 Pro Plus, the first thought obviously turns towards the camera specs, which made us sit up and take notice. For starters, it proved that Realme too is coming out with a truly top-end handset in its upcoming line-up. The camera details were revealed on the Camera FV5 website.

It looks like we many not have to wait too long for the successor of the Realme 8 series even though a year is definitely too long a time in-between lineups.

