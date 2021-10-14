Realme UI 3.0 announced: new features, eligible devices, and rollout schedule

Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 was announced yesterday alongside the Realme GT Neo 2 and other AIoT products launch event. The update will be first rolled out as early access (beta) to Realme devices starting with Realme GT.
Realme says the new update brings seamless experience, fluidity, privacy features, and much more. In this article, we will take a look at all the new features on the Realme UI 3.0, the eligible list of smartphones and also the rollout plan that Realme has shared.
Realme UI 3.0 features
Design
The Realme UI 3.0 brings a more expressive design with organised layouts and fluid UI. The icons are now updated to 3D style with more vibrant colours. Just like we have seen on the ColorOS 12, the icon spacing is far more visible with enhanced on the icon and texts.
Customization
Even Realme UI 2.0 had a bunch of customization options. With Realme UI 3.0, things are getting improved and aligned with some new features. Icons, backgrounds, fonts, and other elements can be customized to suit your needs.
There is also a system-wide theme editor which lets you pick and choose what colour the UI should look like. The AOD feature has been upgraded as well to use a portrait photo as an AoD theme - similar to what we have seen with the OnePlus Canvas feature. The new dynamic wallpaper feature will be available for select Realme devices. There is also a new feature called Omojis which are essentially stickers of you.
Functionality
The AI smooth engine for Realme UI 3.0 brings overall smoothness and reduces power consumption. The optimization also leads to 30% less memory usage, 10% improvement in performance, and a 12% increase in battery life. The floating window feature can now be dragged to expand the size.
Privacy and security
Privacy is one of the key areas of Android 12 and with Realme UI 3.0, the company brings many new features. It is introducing a new subtitle stitching feature that allows you to share your favorite pictures or videos privately. You will be able to delete the photo's location information and photographic data, including the time stamp, camera model, and settings.
- App permission recording
- Approximate location sharing
- Private picture share
- Camera and microphone access
Upgrade Roadmap
Realme has announced over 20 phones are eligible for the Realme UI 3.0 update based on Android 12. However, these are early access program and the stable update timeline hasn’t been shared by the brand yet. The update will be first available for Realme GT in October and more devices will be getting the update starting from December.
October 2021
- Realme GT
December 2021
- Realme X7 Max
- Realme GT Master Edition
- Realme 8 Pro
- Realme GT NEO 2
Q1 2022
- Realme X50 Pro 5G
- Realme 7 Pro
- Realme X7 Pro
- Realme 8 4G
- Realme Narzo 30
- Realme C25
- Realme C25s
- Realme Narzo 50A
- Realme 8i
Q2 2021
- Realme X7
- Realme X3
- Realme X3 SuperZoom
- Realme 8 5G
- Realme 8s
- Realme 7 5G
- Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G
- Realme Narzo 30 5G
