Realme GT Neo, 4K Smart Google TV Stick launched in India: Price, specs, and availability

Realme has launched six new products in India today including the much-awaited Realme GT Neo smartphone and Realme 4K smart Google TV stick. The company has also added a new Bluetooth speaker and a few gaming accessories.

Here is everything you need to know about all the products that Realme unveiled at the event today including the specifications, features, price and availability.

Realme GT Neo 2 specs and features

(Image credit: Future)

The Realme GT Neo 2 is Realme’s first phone in India to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 5G processor. It comes in two variants with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB 3.1 UFS storage. You also get an additional 7GB Virtual RAM .

Further, the Realme GT Neo 2 is the first device in the series to come with a 5,000mAh battery coupled with 65W fast charging 一 a full charge will take only 36 minutes. It flaunts a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 92.6% screen to body ratio, 1300 nits, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 600Hz touch response rate, and support for HDR10+ content.

In the camera department, the 64MP main camera(Samsung GW1), an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera. The phone comes with an 8 layer cooling system with diamond thermal gel and a stainless steel vapour cooling which Realms claims can reduce temperature by up to 18 degrees. It weighs 200 grams and measures 8.6mm thick.

8GB+128GB: Rs 31,999 | 12GB+256GB: Rs 35,999 Colours: Neo Blue, Neo Green, Neo Black First sale: October 17 on Flipkart View Deal

Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick specs and features

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme 4K Smart TV Google TV stick makes its debut in India today and this is also the world’s first streaming device to come preloaded with Google TV platform. As far as functionality goes, this stick can convert any non-smart TV to a smart TV as long as you have an HDMI port on the TV.

The 4K Smart Google TV stick comes with an HDMI port (2.1) which can be plugged into your TV and there is also a micro USB port that needs to be plugged into a power outlet. As the name suggests, this tiny device is capable of streaming up to 4K content from different OTT apps like YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar as long as you have a subscription.

You also get Google Assistant for hands-free control. It supports up to 4K 60fps resolution as well as HDR10+ support. The stick comes with several apps pre-installed, but you can also download other apps through Google Play Stores.

The Google TV platform focuses on user interaction and perfecting content curation, so finding what you want to watch is sleek and easy. The Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick will take on the Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Amazon Fire TV 4K.

Price: Rs 3,999 First sale: Coming soon

Realme Brick Bluetooth speaker

(Image credit: Realme)

The third Bluetooth speaker from Realme, the Brick Bluetooth speaker is by far the most powerful speaker from the company. It comes with a 20W dynamic bass boost driver along with dedicated bass radiators. The device supports 360-degree stereo sound as well. It has a 5,200mAh battery built-in which is rated to last up to 14 hours on a single charge. You also get volume control and media control buttons on the top.

Price: Rs 2,999 Colors: Black First sale: October 18

Realme gaming accessories

Three new gaming accessories were launched today. Here is how much they cost. All products will go on sale from October 18.

Cooling back clip Neo priced at Rs 999

Type-C SuperDart game cable at Rs 599

Mobile game trigger at Rs 699

Realme Buds Air 2 Closer Green

(Image credit: Realme)

Last on the list is a new colour variant for a popular product from Realme, the Buds Air 2 Closer Green edition. Apart from the change in paint job which is mostly Neon Green on the outside and Black on the inside, the rest of the specs and features remains the same. You can check our Realme Buds Air 2 here.

Price: Rs 3,299

