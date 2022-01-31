Realme 9 Pro's blue colour variant spotted ahead of the launch

Audio player loading…

Realme is all set to roll out the Realme 9 series in India, including Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro Plus. The brand has already launched the first phone of the series, Realme 9i, in early January.

In a recent leak, 91Mobiles has spotted Realme 9 Pro in the hands of Indian cricket team vice-captain KL Rahul. The smartphone has a shiny blue colour that is quite different to what we have already seen in Realme 9i.

Previous leaks have already suggested that the device could get a camera island with a unique colour accent. The back panel of the device has a glossy finishing. Speculations are that the device will have multiple colour options at the time of its launch in India.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

Simultaneously, in a separate report published by RMLeaks, the RAM variant and prices of Realme 9 Pro Plus have been revealed. The 6GB RAM variant of the device with 128GB internal storage could be priced at Rs 20,999. Additionally, the report also says that the Pro variant of the series with 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage might retail at a price of Rs 16,999.

Realme 9 Pro specifications

Realme 9 Pro might get a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display complemented with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor for 5G networking support and will be based on the Android 11 operating system.

The smartphone can get a triple rear camera setup with 64MP primary snapper and a 16MP shooter at the front for selfies. In terms of battery, the device may get a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

As compared to its predecessor, Realme 8 Pro, the upcoming offering by Realme is not that much of an upgrade. Realme 8 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, 6GB RAM, triple rear camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, 4500mAh battery, etc.

