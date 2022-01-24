Realme 9 Pro design and color variants leaks online

Audio player loading…

Realme 9 Pro is set to arrive in the Indian market soon and the company officially teased the India launch of the two devices pretty recently. Now, the color variant renders of Realme 9 Pro have surfaced online, indicating we can expect in terms of design too.

In a report published by PassionateGeekz, it has been mentioned that the smartphone will have green and blue color variants. In the past, we have already seen the renders showing the black color variant of the smartphone. So, on combining both the leaks, it can be assumed that the smartphone will have three color options - Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Blue.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: PassionateGeekz) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: PassionateGeekz)

To recall, The first phone of the series, Realme 9i, was launched this month in India. Though the smartphone was not a big upgrade as compared to its predecessor, Realme 8i, it eventually disappointed most of the Realme fans.

Now, hopes are already high from Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro Plus. Some of the key highlights of Realme 9i are the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, triple rear camera setup with 50MP primary sensor, 6GB RAM, 5000mAh battery, etc.

Realme 9 Pro rumored specifications

Realme 9 Pro may feature a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, it might have an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purposes.

Speculations are that the smartphone will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset coupled with the X51G modem and Adreno 619 GPU. The smartphone will most probably have two RAM variants - 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB onboard storage.

In terms of optics, you can expect a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary snapper, 8MP ultra wide-angle snapper, and a 2MP snapper. At the front, the device will have a 16MP camera for the sake of selfies and video calls. The deice might draw power from a 5000mAh battery that would come with 33W fast charging support.

