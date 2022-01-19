Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro Plus teased to launch in India soon

Audio player loading…

Smartphone maker Realme has teased the launch of a couple of new smartphones in India. Right after the launch of Realme 9i, Madhav Sheth, Realme’s Vice President and CEO, took to Twitter to ask which of these devices should be launched in the country first.

While the Twitter poll had only two options and he later confirmed that both these affordable 5G phones will be launched in the country soon. However, as per earlier reports, both these phones are expected to get a global launch in February.

On public demand, we will be introducing both these smartphones in India soon! https://t.co/0ygXbvqoYZJanuary 18, 2022 See more

That said, the fourth variant, the Realme 9i 5G, is certainly not coming to India. Instead, the company will only offer the affordable 4G variant to cater to the needs of price-conscious consumers who do not want to jump the 5G ship yet.

Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro Plus – What we know

As the name suggests, the Realme 9 Pro Plus is expected to be the most powerful smartphone in this series. It is expected to come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

It could come with a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary sensor coupled with a 16MP selfie snapper. The phone is said to come with 65W fast charging technology and will come with 5G connectivity.

The Realme 9 Pro, on the other hand, might come equipped with a Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of memory and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone is expected to come with a triple camera setup as well – though the primary sensor could be a 64MP snapper coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper.

The Realme 9 Pro may come with a 5,000mAh battery pack with support for 33W fast charging. The phone is expected to launch in three colour options – Midnight Black, Aurora Green, and Sunrise Blue.

Best upcoming phones: : Specs, launch date, and price

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Discounts on smartphones and electronics

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram