Realme 9 Pro specifications, renders appear online - here’s what we know

Audio player loading…

Just when we began gearing up for the Realme 9i launch in India, here comes more rumors around the Realme 9 Pro. The recent bits shared display and real panel data and now we have details claiming it's actually the Realme 9 Pro Plus.

On the sidelines, SmartPrix leaked the Realme 9 Pro's complete specifications and courtesy of leaker OnLeaks, we also have the shared renders of the device. None of the renders are official, which means things may be different when the handset does eventually arrive.

The Realme 9 Pro appears to get thin bezels around the display and a narrow chin. The punch-hole is located to the top left of the display.

(Image credit: Smartprix)

The handset's rear panel gets the Realme branding to the bottom left and the camera module is at the top left. The power button and the volume rockers are on the right spine. The device is most likely to ship in two colors - Sunrise Blue and Aurora Green.

Realme 9 Pro leaked specifications

Realme 9 Pro could feature a 6.59-inch display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor paired to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The Android version remains a mystery. though we've heard that the device might operate on the Android 12 operating system.

In terms of optics, the Realme 9 Pro may carry a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary shooter, 8MP secondary shooter, and a 2MP tertiary shooter. The device will sport a 16MP front snapper for selfies and video calls. In addition, it might get a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support of 33W.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram