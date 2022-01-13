Realme 9 Pro sketches surface online - here’s what we know

Audio player loading…

Rumors regarding the Realme 9 series have been doing the rounds for the last two months. Speculations are that the series will consist of a few new smartphones - Realme 9, Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro Plus. Currently, the first phone of the series, Realme 9i, is going to make its debut in India. As of now, the sketches of Realme 9 Pro have surfaced online that give a fair idea of some key specifications of the device.

In a report published by Smartprix, it has been mentioned that a popular tipster who goes by the name OnLeaks has revealed the sketches of the upcoming Realme smartphone. As it can be seen in the sketch, the smartphone could get a 6.43-inch AMOLED display.

(Image credit: Smartprix)

The sketch of the rear panel suggests that the device may include a rectangle-shaped camera Islam including a triple rear camera unit. The primary snapper of the device might be a Sony customized sensor.

The volume rockers will be situated at the left spine, and the power button will be placed on the right spine. Furthermore, it looks like the power button doesn't have an embedded fingerprint sensor which hints that the device could get an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme 9 Pro rumored specifications

As of now, only a few specifications regarding Realme 9 Pro have been revealed. High chances are that Realme 9 Pro may get a plastic frame and will be a mid ranger by the brand. The leaked sketch has already revealed that the smartphone will get a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and a high refresh rate is also on the cards. The device may draw power from a 5000mAh battery that will support fast charging.

Leaks related to Realme 9 Pro Plus mentioned that the device could get 65W fast charging. What we can assume from that is Realme 9 Pro will get at least 33W charging support. No other information regarding the device has been available until now. Expectations are that the number of leaks regarding Realme 9 Pro and Realme Pro Plus will increase once the brand is done with the launch of Realme 9i.

