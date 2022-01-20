Realme Q3s maybe rebranded as Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G in India

Audio player loading…

Realme Q3s is closer to an Indian launch, now that the device has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The smartphone, which rolled out in China alongside the Realme GT Neo 2T last October, is a mid-range offering with features like a Snapdragon 778G chipset and 144Hz of adaptive refresh rate.

The device was spotted on the BIS website by leaker Yash, who notes that it came with the model number RMX3461. He further said that the device could launch in India with a different moniker, possibly the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G. Nonetheless, there is no confirmation around the launch or pricing of the Realme Q3s in India.

Realme Q3s 5g (RMX3461) could be launching in India as Narzo 50 Pro 5g [high chances] or as a number series product ... Product is in early stage of Indian BIS certification. #realme #Narzo50Pro5G #Snapdragon778G pic.twitter.com/3NjEjylbWaJanuary 12, 2022 See more

Realme Q3s expected pricing

The 6GB RAM variant of the smartphone along with 128GB internal storage is available in China at a price of CNY 1,499 which roughly converts to Rs.17,500. Additionally, the 8GB RAM variant of the smartphone paired with 256GB onboard storage is available for CNY 1,999 which converts to Rs. 23,400.

When the device eventually arrives in India, the price could be somewhere in the range of Rs 17,000 and Rs 25,000, depending upon the configurations. The Chinese variant of the device offers two different color options - White and Blue.

Realme Q3s expected specifications

Since the Chinese variants are already out there, we get a rough idea of what Realme may bring as part of the mid-range smartphone. Realme Q3s comes equipped with a 6.6 inches FHD+ display and a 96 percent NTSC color gamut. The refresh rate of the device is 144Hz which provides a smoother experience while gaming.

The smartphone houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset and operates on the Realme UI 2.0 based on the Android 11 operating system. The device flaunts a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP primary shooter.

At the front, it sports a 16MP snapper for capturing selfies and attending video calls. Furthermore, the device draws power from a 5000mAh battery that comes with 30W fast charging support.

