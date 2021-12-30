Realme Narzo 50 spotted on BIS and other certification websites - to arrive in India soon

Audio player loading…

Realme refreshed one of the most popular mid-range series, Narzo, in September 2021 with the launch of Realme Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i. Following this, the rumors related to the roll-out of Realme Narzo 50 started doing the rounds. As of now, the India launch of the smartphone seems imminent as it has been spotted on various certifications websites, including BIS, NBTC, EEC, and Indonesia Telecom.

The listing of the device on NBTC has unveiled the device's model number, which is RMX3286. The device carries the same moniker, Realme Narzo 50, and model number on other mentioned certification websites. High chances are that the smartphone will be launched in multiple regions at the same point in time, considering the number of certifications.

Where is Realme Narzo 50 Pro

In the previous Narzo series, Realme rolled out the low-end variant, Realme Narzo 30A, and the high-end variant, Realme Narzo 30 Pro, on the same day. While the vanilla variant, Realme Narzo 30, was rolled out after four months in June 2021. However, the brand has different plans for the latest Narzo series this time.

We already know that Realme Narzo 50i and Narzo 50A launched back in September. Now, a wild rumor suggests that the brand could also introduce the high-end device, Realme Narzo 50 Pro, alongside the vanilla variant.

Expectations are that Narzo 50 Pro will make its debut with an upgraded processor, powerful RAM, high refresh rate, etc. Maybe Realme could introduce it with 5G connectivity support. There are no other leaks and rumors regarding the pro variant. Nonetheless, we anticipate that the device's leaks and reveals will start popping up online in the upcoming days.

What to expect from Realme Narzo 50

The listings of Realme Narzo 50 have not revealed details regarding the smartphone's specifications, features, and design. It is expected to get the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset that also powers the Realme Narzo 50A. Apart from that, it may pack a 6.5-inch HD+ display, 4GB or 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB onboard storage.

Other features of Realme Narzo 50 may include a triple rear camera setup, fingerprint sensor, and a 5000mAh battery. The smartphone will most probably be available at a higher price as compared to the previous two devices from the series. Seems like the readers have to wait for a while to know more about the upcoming mid-ranger from Realme.

