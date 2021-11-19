Realme Narzo 50A Prime, Narzo C35 may launch soon - here's what we know

Realme recently expanded its portfolio to include new smartphones like Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i. We are now receiving reports that the Chinese phone-maker could be coming out with a few more more affordable offerings this year.

The Chinese company had already announced the Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i back in September but now well-known tipster Paras Gulani claims that there is not one but two additional Narzo devices in the offing. These could be the Narzo 50A Prime and the Narzo C35 with model numbers RMX3516 and RMX311 respectively.

The tipster reports having spotted these two devices and their model numbers on the EEC certification listing website.

Ohh!There's More! Realme C35 [RMX3511], RMX3516 Narzo 50A Prime, and New RMX3521 coming soon! Received EEC ✅#Realme #Narzo50APrime #RealmeC35 pic.twitter.com/3GlGxL3d3KNovember 18, 2021 See more

And that's not all. There appears to be one more handset in the pipeline as the screenshot shows one model number but the details on its marketing name are kept hidden. However, there seems to be enough indications from the model number (RMX3521) that it could be another member of the Realme C-series.

There is not much that we can speculate with these sketchy details. And their respective EEC listings do not offer any details that could tell what to expect from the two phones.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime, judging by the name, seems to be an upgrade of the Realm Narzo 50A that went official in India last September. We can expect a better processor and upgraded storage configuration alongside some camera tweaks in the upcoming phone. Right now, there is scanty information available on them and we will keep you posted as and when we learn more.

Gold-colored Realme Watch 2 on the cards too

(Image credit: Michael Sawh)

Meanwhile, another tipster suggests that Realme could also bring the Watch 2 smartwatch in a gold color variant. The device had debuted only in a single black color. It is unknown whether the watch is going to be fully dunked in gold color or the company is just adding some accents and bundling it with a gold strap.

The specifications should largely remain the same as this appears to be more of a color change. The Realme Watch 2 went official in India in July this year. The device succeeded the original Realme Watch from 2020.

It also features a square-shaped display and has a navigation button on the side. It offers a 1.4-inch touchscreen with a peak brightness of 600 nits. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and has a SpO2 monitor sensor and PPG Heart rate monitor.

The Realme Watch 2 has 90 sports mode, and also tracks calories burnt, steps taken, average pace, heart rate, and more during a workout. The watch is IP68 rated and holds some smart features as well. It packs a 315mAh battery that can last up to 12 days on a single charge.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!