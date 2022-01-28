Realme 9 series India debut launch timeline revealed - here’s what we know

Audio player loading…

Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro Plus in the Realme 9 series, is set for launch soon, and the intensity of leaks and reveals around them is getting high with each passing day. The latest update is the leaked launch date of the series. Leaks have suggested that the series is going to make a debut in India on February 16.

In a report published by MySmartPrice, it has been mentioned that the smartphones will be rolled out in India just after a day of their European debut, which is scheduled to be held on February 15. Expectations are that the brand will soon confirm the launch date of the series for India too.

Just a day ago, another leak had suggested that the Realme 9 Pro Plus will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor. If this happens, Realme 9 Pro Plus is going to be the first smartphone by the brand to feature the Dimensity 920 chipset. Furthermore, speculations are that the brand's upcoming models will be priced above Rs 15,000.

Realme 9 Pro Plus rumored specifications

Realme 9 Pro Plus may get a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will most likely run on the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and will operate on Realme UI 3.0 based on the Android 12 operating system. Additionally, it might get two RAM variants, including 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM along with 128GB internal storage.

It is being said that the smartphone will sport a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra wide angle shooter, and a 2MP shooter. At the front, the device may get a 16MP selfie snapper for the sake of video calls and selfies.

The smartphone may draw power from a 4500mAh battery that may come with 65W fast charging support. The smartphone, with the kind of charging support that is being boasted, will not take more than an hour to get completely charged.

