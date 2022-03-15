Oppo K10 could give a tough time to Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Audio player loading…

Oppo, on one hand, is all set to introduce devices like Oppo A96 and Oppo A76 in the Indian market. On the other hand, the latest leaks have suggested that the company could soon drop a K series smartphone in India named Oppo K10. A report by 91Mobiles said that tipster Yogesh Brar has already spotted the device on Flipkart.

The Flipkart listing of the device doesn't reveal any information related to the specifications and features of the device. However, it carries the tagline "Live without Limits."

Speculations are that the smartphone will be launched in India by the end of March. It will be the successor of the Oppo K9 introduced in the Chinese market in May 2021.

What can we expect?

Previous rumours have suggested that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G processor.

Now, the inclusion of the Snapdragon 778 5G SoC means that the device will be available for Rs 24,000 on a minimum. Though, that can be the starting price of the smartphone for the base variants, and the high-end variant could even go up to Rs 27,000.

To back things up, most of the smartphones like Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, iQoo Z 5G, Realme 9 5G SE, are all available in the price range of Rs 19,000 to Rs 25,000

To recall, Oppo K9 has a Snapdragon 768 5G processor and which clearly indicates that the upcoming K series device will have a more powerful processor in order to be an upgrade over its predecessor.

As of now, only this much information regarding the device is available online. As per the official listing, more details regarding the device will be revealed on March 16. It seems like the readers have to wait a bit more to know the exact specifications and launch date of the device.

