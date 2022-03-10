Realme 9 5G series launches alongside TechLife Watch S100, Buds N100

Audio player loading…

Realme has launched a range of products under the TechLife branding along with the Realme 9 5G series. Previously, the brand introduced Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and 9 Pro Plus. The two devices rolled out today - Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE, took the total number of devices under the Realme 9 series to 5.

Apart from that, the brand has launched a smartwatch, TechLife Watch S100, and neckband-style earphones named, TechLife Buds N100. Realme launched a handful of products under its sub-brand Dizo, however, the transition towards launching the products under the TechLife branding hints at how the brand is planning to launch the products in the future.

Realme 9 5G series, TechLife Buds N100, Watch S100 pricing, and availability

Realme 9 5G's 6GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage is available in the market for Rs 14,999. The 8GB variant of the device with 128GB onboard storage can be purchased for Rs 17,499. The 6GB RAM variant of the Realme 9 5G SE is available for Rs 19,999. The smartphone will ship in two colour option - Stargaze White and Meteor Black.

The Realme 9 5G SE's 8GB RAM variant along with 128GB internal storage is available at a price of Rs 22,999. Both the smartphones will go on for sale starting from March 14 at 12:00 PM. The device will be shipped in two colous options - Azure Glow and Starry Glow.

The Techlife Watch S100 is available in the Indian market at a price of Rs 1,999. The smartwatch ships in two colour options - Black and Grey. At the same time, the TechLife Buds N100 earphones are available for Rs 1,299.

The earphones are being shipped in two colour options, including Black and Grey. The first sale of the smartwatch is scheduled to be held on March 14 and for the earphones, it will start on March 15.

Realme 9 5G series, TechLife Buds N100, Watch S100 specifications

The Realme 9 5G comes equipped with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, and it is based on the Android 12 operating system. The smartphone consists of 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Realme 9 5G rocks a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary snapper, 2MP depth snapper, and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, the device gets a 16MP front sensor for selfies and video calls. The device draws power from a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

In addition, Realme 9 5G SE features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display coupled with a 144Hz refresh rate. The device houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, and it operates on the Android 12 operating system. The smartphone packs 6GB RAM along with 128GB of internal storage.

Realme 9 5G SE flaunts a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP primary shooter, 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth shooter. Similar to the base variant, this device sports a 16MP front camera for capturing selfies and attending video calls. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery and supports 30W fast charging.

As for the smartwatch, the Realme TechLife Watch S100 consists of a 1.69-inch large colour display with a square dial. The watch has a button at the right edge of the device for navigation. Health-related features offered in the smartwatch include a Blood Oxygen monitor, Body temperature monitor, and a Heart Rate sensor.

The wearable offers a battery life of 12 days on a single charge. It has IP68 certifications for water resistance. Other features of the smartwatch include a stopwatch, flashlight, timer, music control, weather forecast, camera, find my phone, etc.

Realme TechLife Buds N100 consists of a 9.2mm Dynamic Bass driver to deliver enhanced performance. The neckband-styled earphones have an ergonomic design and IPX4 certification for water resistance. The metal sound chamber of the earphones produces better bass along with clear sound. They can go on for approximately 17 hours once charged completely.

