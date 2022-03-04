Realme to launch a budget Android phone and a couple of wearable accessories next week

Audio player loading…

Realme has announced a couple of launch events for the Indian market. The first event will be held on March 7 which will see the introduction of Realme’s budget phone Realme C35 while the second event will be hosted on March 10 and will see the debut of TechLife Watch S100 and TechLife Buds N100.

The phone, Realme C35, is a successor to the Realme C25 and was launched recently in China. The phone is expected to be launched in India without any alterations. It comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD FHD+ with a 60Hz refresh rate, 90.7 per cent screen to body ratio and 600 nits peak brightness. Since it’s a budget phone, the low refresh rate might not be a matter of concern for the target user base.

The phone is powered by the Unisoc T616 chipset coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage. It needs to be seen if the company decides to bring all the variants to India.

The phone comes with a triple rear camera with a 50MP primary sensor coupled with a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro snapper. On the front, the phone has an 8MP unit for selfies and video calls.

Powering the phone is a 5000 mAh battery pack that comes with support for an 18W charging solution. The phone comes equipped with a fingerprint sensor which is housed under the power button. The Realme C35 runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box

(Image credit: Realme)

Additionally, as mentioned above, Realme will also launch the TechLife Watch S100 and TechLife Buds N100 on March 10. The Watch S100 will come with a 1.69-inch rectangular touch-friendly display. It’ll not only track your heart rate and blood oxygen level measurement but will also be able to tell you your wrist skin and body temperature, in case you really need to know.

The Realme TechLife Watch S100 will be IP68 dust and water-resistant and will have a decently large battery pack capable of offering up to 12 days of endurance on a single charge.

The Realme TechLife Buds N100 is wireless Bluetooth neckband and will come equipped with 9.2mm Dynamic Bass Drivers. The buds have IPX4 water resistance and will come with Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity.

Realme hasn’t yet revealed the details about the Buds N100's battery size, however, the company promises 17 hours of playback with 50% volume with AAC codec enabled.

Upcoming phone launches in India : Specs, launch date, and price

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!