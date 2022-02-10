Realme 9 5G specifications sheet revealed - Dimensity 810 SoC, 90Hz refresh rate expected

Audio player loading…

Realme 9 series is going to make its India debut on February 16, and the series will introduce two smartphones - Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro Plus. In a recent development, the specifications of Realme 9 5G have surfaced online, hinting towards its imminent launch too. The smartphone has been listed on various certifications, including EEC, FCC, and BIS.

Popular tipster Yogesh Brar has recently shared all the specifications of the device via a tweet. What we can figure out from the shared spec sheet, the smartphone is going to be a sub Rs 20,000 device with features like a Dimensity chipset, triple rear camera setup, high refresh rate, etc. As for the launch date, speculations are that the brand will introduce Realme 9 5G on February 16 alongside the Pro variants.

Realme 9 5G specs•6.5" FHD+, 90Hz•MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G•6/8GB RAM•64/128GB storage•Rear Cam: 48MP + 2MP Depth + 2MP Macro•Front Cam: 16MP•5,000mAh battery, 18W charging•Android 12, realmeUI•Stereo speaker, side mounted FPFebruary 9, 2022 See more

Realme 9 5G tipped specifications

(Image credit: Realme)

Latest leaks suggest that the Realme 9 5G will come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display coupled with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset and will be based on the Android 12 operating system. The smartphone could have multiple RAM variants, including 6GB RAM with 64GB onboard storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage.

In terms of optics, the device flaunts a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP primary snapper, 2MP secondary snapper, and a 2MP tertiary snapper. For the sake of selfies and video calls, the smartphone has a 16MP selfie shooter. The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For security purposes, the device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme is surely giving an upgrade in terms of specifications to Realme 9 as compared to its predecessor, Realme 8. To recall, Realme 8 is a decent 4G smartphone that houses MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, quad rear camera setup including a 64MP primary shooter, 5000mAh battery, and a 16MP front snapper. One feature that can disappoint the Realme fans is the IPS LCD display of Realme 9 5G, as its predecessor had a Super AMOLED display.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram