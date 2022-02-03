Realme 9 specifications leak suggest slim bezels and a big battery

Audio player loading…

The base variant of the Realme 9 series has been approved by FCC and its listing on the BIS website hints at an early release. The smartphone carries the model number RMX3388 on the BIS and other certifications listings, we've no official word around its name. However, based on the specifications, we can safely say it's the Realme 9.

The renders leaked via the FCC listing suggest slim bezels on the front panel with a punch-hole display for the selfie camera. On the rear panel, we can see the Realme branding at the bottom left corner and the camera module on the top left. The device seems to have a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

The side-mounted fingerprint sensor combined with the power button is available at the right spine of the device, and the volume rockers are placed at the left side. The smartphone's 3.5mm audio jack, speaker grille, microphone, and a USB Type-C port will be situated at the bottom.

Realme 9 specifications

Realme 9 may get a 6.5-inch display, likely to be AMOLED. The smartphone will have a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP primary shooter, 2MP secondary shooter, and a 2MP tertiary shooter. In addition, the smartphone might also get a 16MP selfie snapper for capturing selfies and attending video calls.

According to the listing, the device will support 12 5G bands, including n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n28, n38, n40, n41, n77, n78 bands. Apart from that, connectivity options to be offered in the device are Bluetooth, NFC and dual-band WiFi. Realme 9 will draw power from a 5000mAh battery that will support fast charging.

