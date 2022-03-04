Realme 9 5G could be the first Realme phone in India with 144Hz refresh rate

Audio player loading…

Realme 9 series debuted in India with the launch of Realme 9i followed by the launch of Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro Plus. Recently, a series of rumours suggested that the brand is all soon going to introduce the 4G and 5G variants of Realme 9. Now, the latest rumours have it that the 5G variant of the device will pack a 144Hz refresh rate, which is going to happen for the first time in India for a Realme phone.

In a report published by 91Mobiles, it has been mentioned that the high refresh rate will be coupled with an IPS LCD panel, and the company will most probably ditch an AMOLED display. The decision has been taken in order to keep the price of the smartphone in check. Expectations are that the smartphone will be priced between the range of Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000.

Realme 9 5G rumoured specifications

According to the report, the smartphone will support a 7-speed variable refresh rate. Not only this, but the leaked image has also confirmed that the smartphone will have a corner punch-hole front sensor and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Previous listings of the smartphone have pretty much revealed all the key specifications of the device.

Realme 9 5G may include a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will most probably be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, and it will operate on Realme UI 3.0 based on the Android 12 operating system. The device may get multiple RAM and storage options like 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage.

When it comes to camera, Realme 9 5G could flaunt a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP primary sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, we can see a 16MP selfie shooter for capturing selfies and attending video calls.

The smartphone might pack a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Reports have also suggested that the device will be available in four colours - Meteor Black, Supersonic Blue, Stargaze White, and Supersonic black.

