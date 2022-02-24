Realme 9 5G tipped to come with multiple storage variants

Audio player loading…

The Realme 9 series has a quite considerable portfolio consisting of three smartphones - Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro Plus. Now the company seems to be readying the Realme 9 5G for a launch in India, Europe, and other global markets.

While the previous leaks suggested that the smartphone will have a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor and a 48MP primary camera. In a recent report published by PriceBaba, the RAM and storage variants of the device have been revealed. Furthermore, the colour options of the device have also been tipped in the report.

Realme 9 5G is supposed to get a 4GB RAM variant with 64GB internal storage and a 6GB RAM variant with 128GB onboard storage. The smartphone will be most probably shipped in four colours - Meteor Black, Stargaze White, Supersonic Black, and Supersonic Blue.

Realme 9 5G specifications

Realme 9 5G may come up with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display paired with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone might be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, and it will be based on the Android 12 operating system with Realme UI 3.0 skin on the top. The device could sport a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary shooter, 2MP depth shooter, and a 2MP macro shooter.

At the front, the smartphone will have a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. In terms of battery, we can see a 5000mAh battery in the device with 18W fast charging support. However, expectations are that the smartphone will have better fast charging support than 18W.

The smartphone could also come with features like a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, stereo speakers. For security purposes, it will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The upcoming Realme 9 5G is surely going to be an upgrade over its predecessor, Realme 8 5G, in terms of specifications and features. It seems like we have to wait a bit more for the pricing and other details of Realme 9 5G.

To recall, Realme 8 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor and the screen also has a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has a 5000mAh battery with 18W QuickCharge support.

