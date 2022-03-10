Oppo A96 4G, A76 4G, could reach the Indian shores pretty soon

Audio player loading…

Oppo has been aggressively launching smartphones in the global as well as the Indian market. Now, the latest rumours suggest that the brand is going to launch two new smartphones from the A series - Oppo A96 4G and Oppo A76 4G.

A report published by MySmartPrice has revealed a few specifications. This report reveals that the devices could have 6GB RAM paired with 128GB internal storage. Both the smartphones seem to have two colour options and a thick chin.

Oppo A96 4G, Oppo A76 4G, specification

Oppo A96 4G may come with a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display coupled with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, and it will be based on the Android 11 OS.

The device might feature 8GB RAM coupled with GB internal storage. We can also see 5GB virtual RAM backing up the performance of the smartphone. The poster itself revealed that the device would have a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The smartphone will be shipped in two colour options - Blue and Black.

As for the Oppo A76 4G, the device could feature a 6.56-inch HD+ display complemented with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will get a Snapdragon 680 processor under the hood.

It will most probably pack 6GB RAM along with 128GB internal storage. Similar to Oppo A96 4G, this smartphone will also get 5GB virtual RAM. The device may draw power from a 5000mAh battery with 33W SuperVooc fast charging support.

Both smartphones may get a dual rear camera setup that can deliver high-quality images. As we know already, the Oppo A76 was rolled out in the Malaysian market. The smartphone will be priced somewhere around Rs 16,000 to Rs 18,000 for the 6GB RAM variant.

On the other hand, Oppo A96 has been launched a couple of months ago in China. The smartphone could be priced somewhere between Rs 23,000 to Rs 25,000 for the 8GB RAM variant.

The Chinese variant of the device has three colour variants - Peach, Black, and multi-colour gradient. It seems like we can see more than two colour variants of the device in India too.

