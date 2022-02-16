Oppo A76 design and specifications leaked way ahead of the launch

Audio player loading…

Oppo A76 is soon going to roll out in India as the specifications and renders of the device have surfaced online. It is going to be the successor of the Oppo A74 launched back in 2021.

Rumours suggest that the device will be priced between Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,000. In a report published by 91Mobiles, it has been said that the smartphone will have an HD+ display, high refresh rate, 33W fast charging support, etc.

The front panel will have a punch-hole cutout for the placement of the front camera. The device will have thin bezels volume rockers, and the SIM tray will be at the left spine of the smartphone.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

The side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button will be situated at the right spine of the smartphone. At the rear panel, the camera island will be situated at the top left corner and the Oppo branding at the bottom right corner. It seems like the smartphone will have a dual rear camera setup.

The device may be shipped in both Black and Blue colour variants. As we all know that Oppo A74 is a 5G smartphone, speculations are that we will see both 4G and 5G variant of the smartphone.

Oppo A76 rumoured specifications

Oppo A76 may come equipped with a 6.56-inch HD+ display paired with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone might be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor complemented with Adreno 610 GPU for gaming. The smartphone could be based on the Android 11 operating system with ColorOS 11.1 custom skin on top.

Expectations are that the smartphone will have two RAM variants, including 4GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and a 6GB RAM variant with 128GB onboard storage. The storage of the smartphone will be further expandable via a microSD card. It can get a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary shooter and a 2MP secondary shooter.

At the front, we can see an 8MP selfie camera. As claimed in the report, the dimensions of the smartphone are 164.4x75.4x8.4mm and weigh 189 grams. It will be powered by a 5000mAh battery with support of 33W fast charging.

