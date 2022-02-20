Oppo A76 launches with 33W SuperVOOC charging support, Snapdragon 680 SoC

Audio player loading…

Without much fanfare, Oppo has recently launched the Oppo A76 in the Malaysian market. The smartphone is the successor of Oppo A74, which was launched last year in April. The smartphone includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and a decent display with a high refresh rate. Furthermore, the device also has SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Talking about the design, Oppo A76's rear panel has a rectangular camera island consisting of two sensors and a flash situated at the top left corner. You will find the Oppo branding of the smartphone at the bottom right corner of the smartphone.

Talking about the front panel, the smartphone has a punch hole cutout at the top left corner of the display and thin bezels with a thick chin. The power button integrated with the fingerprint sensor is located at the right spine, and the volume rockers are situated at the left spine.

Oppo A76 pricing and availability

Oppo A76 is available in the Malaysian market at a price of MYR 899, which roughly converts to Rs 16,000. The smartphone has a single 6GB RAM variant with 128GB onboard storage. As for the India launch of the device, it can be assumed that the device will reach the Indian shores by the end of March 2022. Apart from that, the smartphone ships in two colour variants, including Glowing Blue and Glowing Black.

Oppo A76 specifications

Oppo A76 features a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD display coupled with a 90Hz refresh rate, and 600 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor accompanied by Adreno 610 GPU. It has 6GB RAM along with 128GB internal storage. The device also has 5GB virtual RAM to enhance performance.

In terms of optics, Oppo A76 sports a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth shooter. At the front, the device rocks an 8MP primary snapper to capture selfies and attend video calls. It draws power from a 5000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Other features of the smartphone include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-band WiFi, etc.

