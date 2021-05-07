Oppo K9 with Snapdragon 768G, 90Hz display announced

Oppo has added a new mid-range smartphone in the K series, the Oppo K9. The Oppo K9 is a 5G device powered by Snapdragon 768G processor for the Chinese market.

Along with the launch of the Oppo K9, the company also unveiled three new smart TVs and OPPO Enco Air True wireless earbuds. Let's take a look at the specs and price of the Oppo K9.

Oppo K9 specifications

Starting off with the visual department, the Oppo K9 sports a 6.43-inch Full HD+ 2400×1080 90Hz AMOLED display with 180Hz touch sampling rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 96% colour gamut, and 91.7% screen to body ratio. It has a peak brightness of 700 nits. The Oppo K9 is also a pretty thin and light phone with an 8mm profile and weighing just 172 grams.

In the camera department, you are looking at a 64MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro shooter. Selfies are handled by a 32MP punch-hole camera on the front.

Under the hood, the Snapdragon 768G processor powers the device. This is an eight-core chipset built on a 7nm EUV process with the Prime Kryo 475 core clocked up to 2.8GHz. The Adreno 620 GPU will handle graphics with a 15% performance increase as compared to the last-gen. It also comes with an integrated Snapdragon X52 modem that supports dual-mode 5G (SA and NSA). The Oppo K9 comes in two configurations 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB.

Further, the device also packs in a 3D liquid cooling system with an enhanced VC liquid-cooled heat sink copper plate and multi-layer thermal conductive graphite sheet to keep the thermals under check while gaming.

There is a 4,300mAh battery pack on the inside which is backed by a 65W fast charging which refuels the device in just under 35 minutes. The device runs on ColorOS 11.1skin based on Android 11. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Oppo K9 price

The Oppo K9 128GB variant is priced at CNY 1999 (~Rs 22,800) and the 256GB variant is priced at CNY 2199 (~Rs 25,000). The device is available in Black and Symphony (machine translated) colour options in China.

For now, we do not have any information on the India launch.

