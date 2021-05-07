Oppo Enco Air true wireless earbuds with Bluetooth 5.2, fast charging announced

The true wireless market is one of the fastest-growing segments globally and we’ve seen multiple smartphone and accessory makers launching a new TWS frequently. The newest addition to the growing list comes in the form of Oppo Enco Air.

The Oppo Enco Air is a budget wireless earbud in the Enco series which already consists of popular earbuds like Enco X, Enco W51, and Enco W31. The Enco Air was launched in China along with the Oppo K9 mid-range 5G phone. Some of the key features of the Oppo Enco Air include Bluetooth 5.2, 57ms low-latency, up to 24 hours battery life, and flash charging.

OPPO Enco Air specs and features

(Image credit: Oppo)

The Oppo Enco Air comes in a semi in-ear design with each bud weighing just 3.75 grams. Oppo says the buds are designed to fit the natural curve of the ear. The Oppo Enco Air harnesses Bluetooth 5.2 and it can achieve as low as 47ms low latency which means these earbuds are a good choice for gamers. On the inside, there is a 12mm dynamic driver with support for AAC/SBC codecs.

On a single charge, the Oppo Enco Air is rated to last up to 4 hours and with the included case, you get additional five charge cycles that take the total tally to 24 hours. The TWS supports dual-way fast charging of earphones and the case that offers up to 8 hours of battery life, which looks like a stretch at least on paper. Each bud carries a 25mAh battery unit while the case is packed with a 440mAh battery pack. It takes about 90 minutes to fully charge the TWS.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Oppo) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Oppo) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Oppo) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Oppo)

With the help of the Deep Neural Network (DNN) algorithm, Oppo intelligently and dynamically tracks human voice to achieve higher quality call effects. It also uses AI for noise cancellation during calls. The Oppo Enco Air TWS is also the world’s first pair of true wireless earbuds to get TÜV Rheinland high performance and low latency certification.

In terms of touch controls, the earbuds support double-tap to skip track, long-press to adjust the volume, and triple tap to access the voice assistant. Other features include HD sound and clear vocals, Instant pairing, IPX4 water-resistant rating, and support for both Android and iOS devices.

Oppo Buds Air price

The Oppo Buds Air is priced at CNY 249 which is roughly Rs 2,800. The TWS is available in four colorways - White, Black, Green, and Blue.

