Best true wireless earbuds (TWS) under Rs 10,000 in India for 2022

Most people prefer affordable TWS earphones, but not everyone. You're here because you want the best of the bunch, and wants the best sound quality, best ANC and best battery life from a true wireless earbuds.

For people who are not that much into notes and beats, TWS earphones under Rs 2000 or maybe a slightly pricer option would work just fine. However, if you are an audiophile, then you are definitely going to have a tough time getting comfortable with these products.

In order to fill out this bridge between TWS devices and audiophiles, a lot of popular brands stepped into producing high-end TWS earbuds that offer features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and Ambient sound sensors, dynamic drivers and more to mention.

One thing to mention here is that brands like Google, Apple, and Samsung have also created a major impact in the flagship TWS segment with their best in the industry offerings.

In our list, we have picked up the best TWS earphones available for around Rs 10,000. These include products from various traditional audio brands like Sony, Beats and Skullcandy. And also blockbuster products from smartphone brands such as Oppo, Samsung and OnePlus.

Since these earpieces are considered to be among the premium products, they compete directly with Apple's offerings. Hence if you're looking for a pair of affordable AirPods competitors, then you're at the right place.

1. Oppo Enco X Specifications Type: In-ear Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 Drivers: 11mm dynamic driver + 6mm balanced membrane driver ANC: Yes Controls: Touch, slide Battery: 3 hours (ANC) Charging: Type-C, Wireless Mic: Yes Reasons to buy + Effective ANC + Sound quality + Intuitive gesture control + Good for calls Reasons to avoid - No iOS app support - Average battery life

The Oppo Enco X are an impressive audio product from the brand known for its smartphones. The presence of ANC is very effective and the sound quality is top-notch. The Oppo Enco X are an easy recommendation from our side. To offer a better audio experience, Oppo has teamed up with Dynaudio, a brand which is one of the best in the business. The earphones are suitable for everyone including those who are hardcore audiophiles.

The sound quality is excellent and the active noise cancellation is pretty effective Oppo has added two noise cancellation levels which is pretty smart. There are plenty of controls available but there are some limitations when it comes to customization. While Oppo and Android users get some customization options, iPhone users won’t get any options as such.

The battery life is pretty average, especially when listening to music with ANC and volume set to 100%. There is no support for fast charging either but, you get wireless charging. Overall for the price and quality of the audio on the Oppo Enco X, it is hard not to recommend these. Initially launched at Rs 9,990, the Oppo Enco X are now available for Rs 8,990.

2. Sony WF-XB700 Specifications Type: In-ear Connectivity: Bluetooth 5 Drivers: 12mm dynamic driver ANC: Yes Controls: Touch Battery: 18 hours Charging: Type-C Mic: Yes Reasons to buy + Battery life + Bass Reasons to avoid - Tight fit - No in-ear detection

Sony is the latest company to announce its TWS in India. The WF-XB700 comes under the Extra Bass series so, you can expect deep and punchy bass. It features a 12mm driver unit and harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and 12mm drivers. With this pair of earbuds, you get punchy, thumpy, and deep bass.

On the battery front, you get 9 hours of playback with an additional 9 hours with the case. You can charge the case via a Type-C port. These are IPX4 rated so, you get protection against the water splash and sweat. It has buttons on each bud that can be used to play, pause, or skip through tracks and adjust the volume. You also get a mic for voice calls and a voice assistant.

3. Lypertek Pureplay Z3 The best true wireless buds for the money Specifications Acoustic design: Closed, dynamic Frequency response: 20Hz - 20kHz Drivers: 6mm Graphene Driver Bettery life: 10 hours buds + 70 hours case Reasons to buy + Well balanced sound + Stellar battery life + Incredible price Reasons to avoid - No ANC

Lypertek PurePlay Z3 aka Lypertek Tevi is one of the best sounding TWS under Rs. 10,000. It is one of the rare devices to get a 5-star rating from TechRadar and has won the TechRadar product of the year award.

It comes with a 6mm graphene driver that can rival any of the TWS from this list and beat it. It has what many would call audiophile-grade sound quality.

Lypertek PurePlay Z3 is a beast when it comes to battery life, offering a staggering 70 hours of battery life with the case and 10 hours on the Buds. This is something no other TWS offers in this segment or a segment above.

4. OnePlus Buds Pro Specifications Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 ANC: Yes Controls: Pinch and squeeze Battery: 6 hours(ANC off)/4.5 hours(ANC) Charging: Type-C, Wireless Reasons to buy + Great sound quality + Effective ANC + Good battery life + Wireless charging and IP55 rating Reasons to avoid - No volume control - Some features are limited to OnePlus phones - Boring case design

OnePlus Buds Pro is the most expensive audio product from OnePlus. To justify this price tag, the OnePlus Buds Pro comes with impressive audio quality for the price, good battery life and excellent active noise cancellation.

It comes with audio which emphasises more high and low frequencies. OnePlus Buds Pro comes with one of the best ANC in the segment, with Noise reduction going up to 45dB. And it also comes with different ANC modes - noise cancellation, max ANC, and smart.

Coming to battery life, OnePlus Buds Pro lasts up to 20 hours with the case and ANC turned on. There is support for Qi wireless charging and fast charging which the company claims to offer 10 hours of playback in 10 minutes of charging.

5. Nothing ear 1 Specifications Type: In-ear Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 Drivers: 11.6mm dynamic driver ANC: Yes Controls: Touch Battery: 34 hours Charging: Type-C Mic: Yes Reasons to buy + Very comfortable + Responsive touch controls + Water-resistant Reasons to avoid - Tinny, quiet sound - Poor noise cancellation - Connectivity dropouts

The Nothing Ear (1) don’t quite live up to the hype, with an underwhelming sound and just average noise cancellation. They are very comfortable, though, and some will love the transparent design enough to take a risk on the first true wireless earbuds from Nothing.

However, these are also the most unique looking pair of TWS and in India, they cost less compared to the global markets. The unique transparent design shows off the inner workings of the earbuds and charging case. Nothing hasn't taken the concept far enough for the wireless earbuds to really make an aesthetic impact.

The audio performance is nothing to write home about. With large drivers made in collaboration with Swedish audio company Teenage Engineerings, we were expecting an impressive soundstage from the Nothing Ear (1). Instead, we found the buds to be tinny, and frustratingly quiet – though we appreciated the amount of detail in the higher frequencies. The noise cancellation provided by the Ear (1) leaves a lot to be desired, too.

While we do not recommend the Nothing Ear 1 for its sound quality or ANC, this one can be a good one for those who can live with these cons and get a unique looking TWS and pair of earbuds which are comfortable.

6. Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro Specifications Type: In-ear Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 Drivers: 10 mm dynamic driver ANC: Yes Controls: Touch Battery: 26 hours Charging: Type-C Mic: Yes Reasons to buy + Microphone + Hybrid ANC + Wireless charging + Sound quality Reasons to avoid - Limited controls - Bas focused sound

Anker's Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro is the company’s most advanced pair of earbuds and offers offer three different modes for ANC - transport, indoor, and outdoor allowing users to control the ambient noise based on their preference.

The earbuds come in a stylish case and utilize 10 hardened nanolayers to make up the 11mm driver in each earbud which result in a crystal clear listening experience during calls and while listening to music.

The earbuds also come with a transparency mode with multiple settings that is ideal for fitness enthusiasts to safely hear noises around them on a city street while the second mode enhances voices in the immediate vicinity while simultaneously reducing background noise.

The Soundcore app offers over 22 EQ settings and coupled with Hear ID, this app lets you personalize the music listening experience by creating a customized sound profile based on your preference. The Liberty Air 2 Pro also supports fast Charging technology and just 10 minutes of charging can give 2 hours of playtime. The TWS, offer a battery life of up to 26 hours without ANC and, 21 hours with ANC.

7. Skullcandy Grind TWS Earbuds Specifications Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 Controls: Voice control Driver: 6mm audio drivers ANC: No Battery: Up to 9 hours Charging: Type-C Reasons to buy + Ergonomic design + high quality audio + Sporty look Reasons to avoid - No ANC

Another entry in the list by Skullcandy with touch controls for functions like volume, call, and track. The earbuds offer up to 40 hours of battery life with the charging case. Apart from that, the earbuds can go on for 9 hours without the case.

They come with IP55 certification for water and sweat resistance. These earbuds by Skullcandy also support the Skull-IQ Smart Voice Control that allows the users to pause or play music, adjust volume, change songs via voice.

The earbuds are compatible with devices running on Android 10 or above and iOS 12 or above. The device also notifies you of the amount of battery left every time you put them out of the case. Another major highlight is that the earbuds come with a Built-in-Tile feature that makes it easy to find the earbuds.

8. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Specifications Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 Controls: Touch Driver: 6.5mm audio drivers ANC: Yes Battery: Up to 8 hours Charging: Type-C Reasons to buy + ANC + Wireless charging + Durable battery Reasons to avoid - Hyper sensitive touch control

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro come equipped with two-way speakers paired with sound by AKG that deliver a high-end sound experience. Furthermore, the earbuds have a 360 audio theatre-like multichannel sound along with Dolby HeadTracking support.

They also offer an Auto Switch feature to instantly switch between the Galaxy devices. The earbuds also offer IPX7 for water and sweat resistance.

The device is also based on the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature. In addition, the Voice Detect feature of the earbuds allows them to instantly switch them between ANC to Ambient sound. The earbuds have 6.5mm audio drivers, with low distortion coupled with an 11mm woofer.

9. Harman Kardon Fly TWS Specifications Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 Controls: Touch Driver: 5.6mm drivers ANC: No Battery: Up to 6 hours Charging: Type-C, fast charging Reasons to buy + Bass boosted + Voice Assistant support Reasons to avoid - Sound output

Harman Kardon has been one of the best brands when it comes to producing audio-based products. The Fly TWS earbuds by the brand are one such example. These earbuds work on Bluetooth 5.0 and offer touch controls.

The earbuds possess an IPX5 certification for resistance from water and sweat. They include 5.6mm audio drivers that offer an enhanced audio experience.

The Ambient Aware mode and the TalkThru mode allow the users to decrease the adjust the volume levels in case they want to hear what is going on around them or they want to talk to someone without removing the buds.

The earbuds can also be controlled via the Harman Kardon Headphones app that can be downloaded From Google Play Store or Apple App Store to customize the music output.

Furthermore, these earbuds also come with support for voice assistants like Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Voice Assistant. As for the build, the brand has used refined material to create the earphone. They are completely comfortable, and one can wear them for long hours without any issues.

The earbuds also provide up to 20 hours of playback once charged completely. The playback time of the buds is 6 hours, and with the case, the time can go up by 14 hours.

10. Beats Studio Buds TWS Specifications Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 Controls: Touch Driver: 8.2mm drivers ANC: Yes Battery: Up to 5 hours Charging: Type-C Reasons to buy + Powerful ANC + Ergonomic design + Audio quality Reasons to avoid - Average mic

Beats Studio has been a prominent brand producing high-quality audio equipment for the global market. The Beats Studio Buds are based on a custom acoustic platform that offers the ultimate audio experience.

The earbuds also pack the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) mode along with the transparency mode. The ANC mode of the earbuds blocks all the external noise to deliver crystal clear sound output.

The buds are quite light in weight and have an ergonomic design that makes them comfortable to wear all day. The earbuds can go on for around 8 hours and on a single charge.

They can provide a battery life of 24 hours along with the charging case. The earbuds are compatible with both Android and Apple devices. As the product is highly compatible with Apple devices, they support instant pairing via iCloud.

11. Skullcandy Push Active TWS Specifications Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 Controls: Voice Driver: 12mm dynamic drivers ANC: No Battery: Up to 10 hours Charging: Type-C Reasons to buy + Voice command for Spotify + Battery Reasons to avoid - Poor design

Skullcandy has been in the game for a long time, from the era when there were only wired earphones. The best part about the Skullcandy Push Active TWS Earbuds is that they deliver a battery life of a whopping 44 hours.

The earbuds can go on for around 10 hours on a single charge without a case. The time gets increased by 34 more hours when they are with the case. The earbuds come with IP55 certification for water and sweat resistance.

This makes them workout and heavy training ready as you don't need to worry about your earbuds getting drenched in sweat. The earbuds also offer voice control which means you can adjust volume, play or pause the music, and other things just by saying it.

As claimed by the company, they also offer regular updates for the earbuds via the companion application to make the user experience much better. The noise reduction capabilities of the device are also fair enough.

