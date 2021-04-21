Oppo Enco Buds with Bluetooth 5.2, up to 24 hours battery life announced

Oppo Enco Buds is the latest true wireless earbuds from Oppo under the Enco series. The Oppo Enco Buds has made its global debut in Thailand and it is an entry-level offering from the brand.

The Oppo Enco Buds are priced at THB 999 which is roughly around Rs 2,400. Each bud weighs just 4 grams and the overall package weighs 45 grams - making it easier to carry it in your pocket.

Oppo Enco Buds specs and features

The Oppo Enco Buds on the first look is similar to the Oppo Enco W11 which we reviewed a few months back. But the Oppo Enco Buds comes with some key feature upgrades over the W11. The Oppo Enco Buds is amongst the few handful TWS available with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

On the inside, there is an 8mm dynamic driver that supports AAC and SBC codecs and features 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response. These are in-ear style earbuds with interchangeable eartips packed in the box. It does come with a microphone which means you will be able to take calls on this one. Oppo has also added an intelligent algorithm for noise cancellation during calls.

In terms of battery and charging, the Oppo Enco Buds come with a 40mAh unit on both buds and the case is packed with a 400mAh battery. On a single charge, the Oppo Enco Buds are rated to last up to 6 hours with 50% volume and up to 24 hours with the included case. A full charge for the case and buds will take about 150 minutes via Type-C port.

As for the controls, you get multiple options such as tap once to stop the music, a double-tap to change the track, a triple tap to activate gaming mode, and press and hold to adjust the volume. The gaming mode takes the latency down to just 80ms.

Furthermore, the Oppo Enco Buds come in two colour options - White and Blue. Other features include IP54 water and dust resistance, auto-connect, and HeyMelody app compatibility.

