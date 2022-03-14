Oppo A96 4G could get a 50MP primary shooter, 90Hz refresh rate

Audio player loading…

Oppo could roll out the A96 4G smartphone anytime soon in India. Just a week ago, the specifications of the smartphone, alongside Oppo A76 4G, surfaced online. Now, the pricing, renders, and complete spec sheet of the smartphone have been revealed. For starters, the device will most probably get an AMOLED display and a 5000mAh battery.

In a report published by MySmartPrice, the leaked renders of the device show a traditional design with no key changes. The punch hole cutout for the placement of the front camera can be seen at the top left corner of the display panel. The smartphone will have thin bezels with a thick chin.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

At the rear panel, the smartphone has a gradient finish and includes a camera bump consisting of two large sensors and a flash. The camera island can be seen boasting a 50MP lens.

Apart from that, it is clearly visible that the fingerprint sensor will be integrated with the power button and placed at the right spine of the device.

The volume rockers and SIM Tray are situated at the left edge of the smartphone. The speaker grille, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port can be seen at the bottom of the handset.

Oppo A96 expected specifications

Oppo A96 could feature a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It may house a Snapdragon 680 SoC similar to the Malaysian variant of Oppo A76.

The dual rear camera setup of the smartphone will get a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP secondary shooter. We can expect a 16MP front snapper for the sake of selfies and video calls. The device will draw power from a 5000mAh battery that may support 33W fast charging.

What is the pricing and competition?

Considering the specifications, it seems like Oppo A96 will be a sub-Rs 20,000 smartphone. Rumours suggest that the device will have only one RAM variant, including 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The device will be available in the Indian market at a price of Rs 19,999. It seems like the smartphone will be in clear competition with Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9i, Vivo T1 5G, Moto G51, etc.

