Oppo has a new flagship product set for launch at its upcoming Inno Day

As the year is coming to an end, the brands appear to be wrapping up in full swing to make themselves ready for the next major ride. There are so many remaining launches and apparently, Chinese smartphone maker Oppo also has something to unveil before this year winds down.

Oppo will commence its special annual tech event called the Inno Day on December 14 to showcase its innovations and possibly new hardware.

It’s going to be a two-day event in Shenzhen, China, where it could unveil new products. While announcing the event dates, Oppo didn’t go into details and just waffled around stating, “For 2021, Oppo is digitizing the launch event and exhibitions, transforming the conventional event into an entertaining and interactive world for virtual experiences.”

However, a second dedicated webpage reveals Oppo will throw a keynote speech and “Innovative Product Launch event” on December 14 and hold a new "flagship product launch" event on December 15.

Well, while we can’t tell what this annual tech event could entail, we can speculate a few things.

It is highly suspected that Oppo could offer the first look at its Find X4 series, just like the last year where it took the wraps off its Find X3 series without divulging all the details.

An image provided inside the blog post strengthens this possibility even further. As pretty evident, the picture illustrating the virtual world shows an “Imaging Hall,” depicting Oppo could offer details on its imaging innovation and we highly suspect to be something related to under-display camera advancements.

Back in August, Oppo claimed that it has mastered the under-display camera tech, but it didn’t reveal which phone could feature it. Meanwhile, so many rumors indicate the suspected phone to be the Find X4.

Oppo claimed that it has managed to surmount all the glaring issues of the under-display camera. The company also said the AI algorithms can avoid blur, image glare, and help with HDR and auto white balance better than before. Oppo has timely uttered the importance of the camera and shared its updates in the area.

Recently it opened a camera imaging lab in India to innovate further in this segment. Tasleem Arif, Vice President & Head, R&D OPPO India who by the way also revealed Inno Day event dates was previously quoted as saying, “Imaging technology has always been a focal point of Oppo India R&D. Our focus is on localization of global solutions and developing new solutions which can be globalized.”

Simultaneously, we are hearing rumors on Oppo’s foldable phone as well and we presume we might get to see a glance at the device at the event.

Last year at Inno Day which was hosted in November, Oppo showcased three new concept products, including a rollable phone. We expect Oppo could showcase more such concepts at this year’s event as well.

Let’s wait and watch to see what Oppo has in store for us this time.

