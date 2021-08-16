Oppo sets up camera innovation lab in India - We explain its details

Oppo, which already has a 5G Innovation Lab at its R&D centre in Hyderabad, today announced the set-up of a specialised lab for Camera Innovation at the same location. Oppo, which is working hard to enhance its base in India even as it is growing big globally, will use the new lab to develop localised features, camera solutions using AI and focus on developing imaging software for a better user experience in its smartphones.

Oppo, it may be recalled, set up its India R&D Centre in December in 2018.

At the time of the Innovation Lab launch, Oppo had said that it would also set up 3 more functional labs dedicated to camera, power & battery, and performance. The newly announced camera lab is one among the three.

Oppo hopes for more optimisation in camera tech

Oppo India Camera Lab at Hyderabad. (Image credit: Oppo India)

Going forward, Oppo will test phone cameras in different artificially set scenes and analyze the data produced from samples at the lab. Equipped with specialized machines to test various light sources, with different photography/videography scenarios, the lab is aiming to bring more optimisations to the camera technology im smartphones.

Tasleem Arif, Vice President & Head, R&D OPPO India, was quoted as saying: “Imaging technology has always been a focal point of Oppo India R&D. With this lab set-up, while we work towards elevating the overall camera experience for our users, our focus is on localization of global solutions and developing new solutions which can be globalized.”

Within the camera innovations, Oppo is working on developing AI facial reconstruction technology and enhancing the application of beauty solutions. Further, the lab will also work towards developing solutions for video, still photography, and research on Full Dimension Fusion (FDF) Portrait Video System technology.

"These innovations are designed to provide localized solutions in India also for the rest of the world. The Indian team will also be leading innovations for other regions and countries, including Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Japan, and Europe," Oppo said in a press statement.

As of June 30, OPPO has applied for over 8,800 image patents worldwide and owns over 3,500 granted patents.