Nvidia RTX 3080 launch live blog: get ready for some new graphics cards

The Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 follows in the footsteps of the RTX 2080, a card that brought ray tracing to consumer graphics for the first time. And, while that implementation has been a mixed bag – to say the least, this upcoming generation is going to go a long way towards cementing the technology in mainstream gaming, alongside the next-generation game consoles like the PS5 and Xbox One, which will also use the tech.

As such, there is tremendous pressure on Nvidia to deliver an increase to performance when it comes to ray tracing, but also to traditional rasterization performance, which didn't see too much of an uplift when moving from the Pascal 10-series to the Turing 20-series.

Today, we expect Nvidia to kick off this generation with three graphics cards – though that's not set in stone – the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 (or 3080 Ti), RTX 3080 and RTX 3070, if the lineup is similar to what Team Green announced at Gamescom 2018.

Nvidia GeForce Special Event live blog

All times in Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

11:00am: We have heard so many rumors about Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series, that really I'm just excited for the actual news to come out so we can be done with speculation (for now). Will the RTX 3070 have GDDR6 memory instead of GDDR6X? Will the RTX 3090 be twice as fast as the 2080 Ti? Who knows? Are both true? Are neither? My money's on the latter. Either way, both of us TechRadar computing editors are ready for the launch.

im officiallly ready for the nvidia geforce event later today pic.twitter.com/MSIHSnUQNASeptember 1, 2020

Looking forward to the Nvidia launch later! Time to retire my RTX Titan? (no) pic.twitter.com/7eLviJkNcSSeptember 1, 2020

10:10 am: We're online and ready for Nvidia's stream to kick off. We've got some Nvidia RTX cards on hand to say goodbye to as the new cards arrive, and some coffee to get us ready for what's surely going to be a chaotic event.