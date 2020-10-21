Nvidia reveals the next PC games to get ray tracing, including World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

Nvidia has announced the next dozen PC games which will benefit from either ray tracing or DLSS, or indeed both of those features in most cases.

That includes Cyberpunk 2077, of course, and other high-profile games which we already knew had ray tracing and DLSS coming; namely Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Watch Dogs: Legion.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands was also announced as getting ray-traced shadows when it (hopefully) comes out in November (and of course, we’ve already seen the power of ray tracing in the beta, as of August).

Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord was also revealed as getting not ray tracing, but DLSS support in November, to help it run more slickly.

Further revelations included Ghostrunner (the cyberpunk action slasher) being set to get ray-traced reflections and shadows, plus DLSS support when it emerges on October 27.

And 3D platformer Pumpkin Jack will benefit from ray-traced reflections and shadows, along with enhanced lighting and also DLSS, when it comes out at the end of the week on October 23.

Enlisted and more

Enlisted, the massively multiplayer squad-based World War II shooter, will be graced with ray-traced global illumination and DLSS in its beta test come November, and action RPG Mortal Shell will also get ray-traced shadows and DLSS next month.

First-person shooter Ready or Not will have ray-traced reflections and shadows, as well as ambient occlusion, plus DLSS support when it launches in early access on Steam later in 2020.

Finally, action role-player Xuan-Yuan Sword VII will get ray-traced global illumination plus DLSS (on October 28), and turn-based JRPG Edge of Eternity (currently in beta) will receive DLSS support in November (via an update).

