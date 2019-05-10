Nintendo adds a DLC to Tetris 99, with two new modes and offline play

There's a new 'Big Block' DLC out for Tetris 99, adding two new modes to the popular Nintendo Switch title and offering support for offline play for the first time.

Yours for $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$15, the add-on unlocks the CPU Battle and Marathon modes to add some variety to your block-building experience. Both modes support offline play.

CPU Battle pits you against 98 other virtual opponents rather than real ones, while Marathon is exactly that – clear as many lines of blocks as you can in however long it takes.

The new paid-for pack means you no longer need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to be able to play Tetris 99: you can just pay for this pack instead.

More to come

Nintendo is promising more to come, as well. It says "an additional offline multiplayer mode will also arrive later this year as part of the Big Block DLC", with details to follow.

Based on earlier rumors, that extra offline mode could be called Team Battle, and involve two teams of players going head to head.

At the same time as revealing the Big Block DLC, Nintendo also announced details of the third Maximus Cup event. It starts on May 17, and if you earn more than 100 event points during the three-day event, you'll unlock a Game Boy-inspired theme.

As usual you need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription in order to compete. More details are available on the Tetris 99 site.