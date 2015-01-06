The new Dell XPS 13 may be the smallest laptop you can buy

At CES 2015 this week Dell introduced a host of new laptops, including the XPS 13, which it says is the smallest 13-inch laptop in existence.

The XPS 13 features what Dell calls a "virtually borderless infinity display" with an extra thin bezel, giving the 13-inch XPS 13 the actual footprint of a typical 11-inch notebook at a weight of just 2.6 pounds.

It features Windows 8.1 and packs 5th-gen Intel Core processors and solid state drives, and runs on battery for up to 15 hours at a time. Dell also offers an optional UltraSharp Quad HD+ infinity display with 5.2mm bezels and 5.7 million pixels.

There's also the XPS 15, with a 4K touch display, which Dell claims is the highest resolution on any 15-inch laptop. The XPS 13 is available starting today at $800 (about £520, AU$980), while the XPS 15 is "coming soon" at $2,350 (about £1,540, AU$2,880).

Alienware too

Dell is also showing off two new Alienware laptops at the show: the new Alienware 15 and Alienware 17.

Both offer Intel Core i7 quad-core processors and NVIDIA GTX 980m graphics, and they're reportedly 20% thinner than their predecessors.

The 2015 Alienware 15

And with the Core i7, either laptop will automatically overclock when plugged into Alienware's separately-sold Graphics Amplifier.

The new Alienware 15 and the new Alienware 17 are available today for $1,200 (about £780, AU$1,470) and $1,500 (about £980, AU$1,840), respectively.

Techradar's coverage of the future of tech at CES 2015 LIVE is brought to you courtesy of Currys PCWorld. View Currys' range of Smart technology here and computing here