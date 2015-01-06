Trending
The new Dell XPS 13 may be the smallest laptop you can buy

The Alienware 15 and 17, plus the XPS 13 and 15

Dell

At CES 2015 this week Dell introduced a host of new laptops, including the XPS 13, which it says is the smallest 13-inch laptop in existence.

The XPS 13 features what Dell calls a "virtually borderless infinity display" with an extra thin bezel, giving the 13-inch XPS 13 the actual footprint of a typical 11-inch notebook at a weight of just 2.6 pounds.

It features Windows 8.1 and packs 5th-gen Intel Core processors and solid state drives, and runs on battery for up to 15 hours at a time. Dell also offers an optional UltraSharp Quad HD+ infinity display with 5.2mm bezels and 5.7 million pixels.

There's also the XPS 15, with a 4K touch display, which Dell claims is the highest resolution on any 15-inch laptop. The XPS 13 is available starting today at $800 (about £520, AU$980), while the XPS 15 is "coming soon" at $2,350 (about £1,540, AU$2,880).

Alienware too

Dell is also showing off two new Alienware laptops at the show: the new Alienware 15 and Alienware 17.

Both offer Intel Core i7 quad-core processors and NVIDIA GTX 980m graphics, and they're reportedly 20% thinner than their predecessors.

Alienware 15

The 2015 Alienware 15

And with the Core i7, either laptop will automatically overclock when plugged into Alienware's separately-sold Graphics Amplifier.

The new Alienware 15 and the new Alienware 17 are available today for $1,200 (about £780, AU$1,470) and $1,500 (about £980, AU$1,840), respectively.

