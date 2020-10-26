Milan vs Roma live stream: how to watch Serie A online from anywhere today

Can Stefano Pioli's Milan troops maintain their perfect record at the San Siro this evening? Read on for your full guide to watching a Milan vs Roma live stream and watch tonight's Serie A football no matter where in the world you are.

It has been eighteen years since the Rossoneri won their opening five Serie A matches, but despite a small injury crisis and minor Coronavirus outbreak within the squad, Milan look like a good bet to hit that target this evening.

With four wins out of four, they come into this home clash still on a high from their 2-1 win last week over fierce local rivals Inter Milan in the Derby della Madonnina, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic bagging a crucial brace.

Live stream Milan vs Roma Tonight's match takes place behind closed doors at the San Siro, with kick off at 8.45pm CET local time. That makes it a 7.45pm GMT kick-off in the UK, and a 3.45pm ET / 12.45pm PT start in the US. Full TV and live stream details are elow, and with the services of a good VPN in your starting XI, you can watch Milan vs Roma wherever you are right now.

Milan will also draw confidence from having a good recent record against tonight's opponents Roma, having won their last two home clashes against their southern neighbours.

It's been a mixed season for Roma so far, with Paulo Fonseca's men currently nestled in eighth place in the Serie A table. Their season got off on the wrong foot, after having a 3-0 defeat imposed upon them for their opening game away at Hellas Verona after wrongly registering Amadou Diawara as an U23 player.

Since that embarrassing episode, things have been gone more positively, with a creditable 2-2 draw against Juventus following back-to-back domestic wins over Udinese (1-0) and Benevento (5-2) - plus a 2-1 victory over Young Boys in the Europa League.

It's all set up to be an intriguing early season encounter between these two giants of Italian football - read on as we explain how to watch a AC Milan vs Roma live stream and catch all the Serie A action online wherever you are today.

If you're abroad and can't bear to miss out on watching live coverage of AC Milan vs Roma from your home country, you should bear in mind that many of the services and websites you normally use to watch Italian football are geo-blocked.

But don't sweat it. With the option of a VPN, you can tune into this Serie A fixture as you normally would, no matter where you are in the world - it's really easy and perhaps most importantly, ultra-affordable.

Premier Sports has the broadcasting rights for Italian top flight football in the UK, and is showing every game from every round of the action on Premier Sports 1 and 2, and sister channel FreeSports - including this showdown at the San Siro. Tonight's match will be shown on Premier Sports 2, and as usual with the network there's little preamble, with coverage starting just five minutes before kick off at 7.40pm GMT. FreeSports 1 and 2 are available from £9.99 a month through both Sky and Virgin Media, and there's also a streaming-only option available, costing £9.99 for the full works including Premier's other channels LaLiga TV and BoxNation. Out of the UK but want to watch your usual Serie A live stream? Just follow the VPN route as described above and you'll be up and running in no time.

How to get a Milan vs Roma live stream and watch Serie A soccer in the US

In the US, ESPN is the capo dei capi of all things Serie A, boasting a packed schedule of games - most of which are available through its ESPN+ streaming service, so you don't even have to think about cable. Select matches are being aired in Spanish on linear TV by way of the ESPN Deportes channel, while ESPN and ESPN2 have also picked up the odd fixture, however tonight's match appears to be on ESPN+. If that's not your bag, then its also worth noting that Italian national broadcaster RAI has an North American off-shoot - RAI Italia America - which is available on most major cable networks including AT&T, Verizon, and Optimu. It's set to show tonight's game, with kick-off in the US at 3.45pm ET, 12.45pm PT. You can also watch the game through OTT service fuboTV, which is designed to be a complete cable replacement and offers packages from $54.99 a month - though its FREE 1-week trial means you can check it out for nothing.



Serie A live stream: how to watch AC Milan vs Roma in Canada

TLN and online sports streaming upstart DAZN share the rights to live Serie A matches in Canada for the 2020/21 season. DAZN costs $20 a month or you can save a few bucks by signing up for a $150 annual subscription, and it also offers the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League. But best of all, it offers a FREE 1-month trial of its full service, so you can watch a good chunk of Serie A fixtures without dropping a dime. It's also widely compatible, with the dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Of course, if you're outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route outlined above and log in with the same details you would back home. Whichever option you go for, kick-off in Canada is at 3.45pm ET / 12.45pm PT.

How to live stream AC Milan vs Roma and watch Serie A in Australia

If you fancy watching AC Milan vs Roma in Australia, then you'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sports, which has the exclusive live coverage rights to Serie A for this season. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't, though, as great value streaming service Kayo Sports will get you access to all things beIN Sports and Serie A without a lengthy pay TV subscription. Kayo is available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period so you can see how it works for yourself. beIN Sports also has its own streaming platform, but whatever option you choose, rest assured that you'll be able to access it wherever you are - thanks to our top VPN pick. Kick-off Down Under is at 6.45am AEDT on Tuesday morning and we've checked Kayo's listings - as you'd expect, they will indeed be streaming it.

How to watch AC Milan vs Roma in New Zealand

Subscription service Sky Sports is the sole rights holders for live coverage of Serie A in New Zealand this season, with Sky Sport 7 the channel to head to for this match. If you're looking to stream the coverage live to your mobile device, Sky Go is the service you need. If you've read the rest of this article, you probably know the alternative route by now. You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions above. Kick-off for Kiwi's is at 8.45am NZDT on Tuesday morning.

How to live stream AC Milan vs Roma in India

In India, Sony and Sony ESPN will once again broadcast Italian football live for the 2020/21 season. Tonight's match will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 2, with kick-off set for 1.15am IST in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Subscribers wanting to live stream games on-the-go can download the comprehensive SONY LIV mobile app.