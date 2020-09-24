Amazon Event 2020 live: all the Echo, Ring Fire TV and Eero devices as they're launched

Amazon hardware chief Dave Limp showing off the Echo Studio at the 2019 hardware launch event. (Image credit: Future)

The boringly-named Amazon Hardware launch is coming today (Thursday, September 24) – and if last year’s event is anything to go by, we could be in for everything from upgraded Echo speakers to wacky Alexa-powered home appliances.

Given it's likely to be coming soon, we expect to hear something about Amazon Prime Day 2020 too - although whether any new devices launched today will be available for that event (or even Black Friday) remains to be seen.

The event kicks off at 10 am PT/ 1pm ET / 6pm BST (or 3am, September 25 if you’re in Australia), but unfortunately, it isn’t being live streamed to the public.

Fear not, though. We’ll be here to cover all the announcements from Amazon in this live blog – so make sure you bookmark this page, and check back regularly for all the new Amazon Echo devices announced today.

We're expecting a full rundown of product launches from today, with a refresh of the Echo speaker range, the Ring doorbell devices, Fire TV sticks and the under-the-radar Eero Wi-Fi devices all heavily likely to get some stage time.

There will, almost certainly, be some more 'out there' ideas coming from Bezos' brand, with things like clocks, smart rings and Echo Frames glasses all outed in recent years - strap in, it's going to be a big one...