Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 and other laptops launched in India

Lenovo has announced four new laptops in India - Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3, IdeaPad Slim 5, IdeaPad Gaming 3, and Yoga Slim 7i. These new laptops are powered by Intel and AMD processors.

The laptops start at Rs 26,990 and go up to Rs 82,990. Some of the common features include Dolby Audio, webcam with privacy shutter, and hybrid storage options. The company has not announced complete details of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5, IdeaPad Gaming 3, and Yoga Slim 7i as they will be coming out next month. We expect more details to be revealed in the coming days.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

The IdeaPad Slim 3 comes in two screen sizes, a 14-inch and 15-inch IPS display. Both of them feature Full HD resolution. You can choose between the 10th gen Intel Core processor or AMD processor. On the storage front, you get hybrid storage with SSD and HDD option. The laptop weighs at 1.6Kg and is thick at 19.9mm, making it easy to carry around.

Further, the machine also packs in a webcam with privacy shutter which can be closed when the camera is not in use. For more security, you also get a fingerprint scanner (optional) embedded to the power button. The “Q-Control” technology helps you to switch between max mode, where the CPU takes charge and provides the quickest performance and Stealth Mode for the quite user experience. Ports option include 2 x USB 3.1 (Gen 1), USB 2.0, HDMI, and a SD card reader.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 starts at Rs 26,990 and goes up to Rs 40,990.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5

It comes in 14-inch and 15-inch screen variants and is powered by 10th gen Intel i7 processor and also AMD Ryzen 7. It houses Nvidia GeForce MX330 graphics. You get a fingerprint scanner, webcam with privacy shutter, and a Type-C port. The Slim 5 starts at Rs 61,990.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i

The Slim 7i features a 14-inch 4K display with Dolby Vision support. It is powered by up to 10th gen Intel i7 and Ryzen 7 processor. It features IR camera at the front with smart assist feature. On a single charge, the machine can last up to 14 hours. The IdeaPad Slim 7i is priced at Rs 82,990.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

Lastly, the gaming-centric IdeaPad Gaming 3 15.6-inch Full HD display. Similar to the other models, you get a choice to choose between Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen processors. Additionally, you also get an optional Nvidia GTX 1660Ti GPU as well. The machine also pack in fast charging technology. It starts at Rs 73,990.

With multiple OEMs trying to bring their laptops to the Indian market, Lenovo had made its statement with the new launches that it will try and dominate the Laptop segment in India. It will be interesting to see how Xiaomi prices its laptop in India.

