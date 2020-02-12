Best gaming laptops under Rs 50,000 in India for February 2020

No matter how much you play on smartphones, tablets or consoles, nothing really beats gaming on a PC. There are several gaming laptops available today which offer a great deal of performance without sacrificing much on portability.

However, it is a bit tricky to choose the perfect gaming laptop below Rs 50,000, as these aren't suited for hardcore gamers. You should aim for the right balance between processing power and graphics capability in the laptop you wish to buy.

We have selected the best laptops that boast of optimum gaming capabilities costing just under Rs 50,000.

(Image credit: Future)

Asus TUF FX505DY

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3550H | Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 560X | RAM: 8GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch HD (1920 x 1080; 60Hz) | Storage: 1TB HDD

Robust build quality

Thin screen bezels

Value for money

System runs loud

Poor battery life

Asus TUF FX505DY is an affordable gaming laptop that is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 3550H processor with 8GB RAM and hybrid 1TB HDD + 512GB SSD storage. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) screen with an anti-glare coating. The laptop comes fitted with AMD's 4GB Radeon RX 560X graphics card which is capable of running low to mid-range graphics-intensive titles.

Read our review of the Asus TUF FX505DY here.

(Image credit: HP)

HP Pavilion Gaming 15 EC0026AX

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3550H | Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1050 | RAM: 8GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch HD (1920 x 1080; 60Hz) | Storage: 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD

HP Pavilion Gaming series is the company's lineup for gaming on a budget. These laptops don't have the most high-end hardware as they are built for the affordable gaming experience. The HP Pavilion Gaming 15 EC0026AX is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 3550H chipset with 8GB RAM and hybrid storage (1TB HDD + 256GB SSD). Also onboard is the NVIDIA GTX 1050 graphics card with 3GB memory.

It features a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare screen which is decent for playing games and watching movies. The Pavilion Gaming 15 EC0026AX is priced at Rs 49,990 and is exclusively available on Flipkart in India.

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus TUF FX505DD

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3550H | Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 | RAM: 8GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch HD (1920 x 1080; 60Hz) | Storage: 1TB HDD

120Hz refresh rate

Minimal bezels

Military grade certification

Value for money

Poor battery life

Asus TUF FX505DD is a slightly different laptop in the TUF FX range of gaming laptops. It features a 120Hz refresh rate display and is powered by AMD Ryzen 5- 3550H chip with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD storage. There's NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card with 3GB VRAM for gaming.

The TUF FX505DD is priced at Rs 49,990 in India and is available across online and offline retailers.

(Image credit: HP)

HP Pavilion 15 BC406TX

CPU: Intel Core i5-8300H | Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 | RAM: 8GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch HD (1920 x 1080; 60Hz) | Storage: 1TB HDD

Gaming on budget

Well-built

M.2 Slot

Dated processor

HP Pavilion 15 BC406TX gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with an anti-glare coating. It is powered by an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD storage. This laptop is also fitted with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics processor with 4GB VRAM.

The HP Pavilion 15 BC406TX is for casual gamers and those looking to buy a laptop on a budget that lets them play a decent selection of games.

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-42

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2500U | Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 560X | RAM: 8GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch HD (1920 x 1080; 60Hz) | Storage: 1TB HDD

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-42 gaming laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 5- 2500U processor with 8GB RAM and 1TB storage. It's got the AMD Radeon RX 560X graphics card with 4GB VRAM for gaming and can handle low to mid-range titles easily.

It features a 15.6-inch Full HD screen surrounder by thick bezels and weighs 2.7 kilograms. Acer Nitro 5 is priced at Rs 52,999 but you can find it priced under Rs 50,000 on Amazon and Flipkart.

These are the absolute best gaming laptops you can get within Rs. 50,000. Go through each of these notebooks carefully and choose the one that is best suited to your needs.